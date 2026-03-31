ADC presidential race intensifies with notable challengers like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi aiming for 2027

Obi's failure to secure the ADC ticket may fracture his loyal Obidient movement and impact party unity

Loss of Obi could weaken ADC's appeal among youth voters, boosting the ruling APC's advantage

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has attracted many presidential aspirants who are battle-ready to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the latest on the block, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have all declared their intention to run in 2027

It is a known fact that it will be a real battle to clinch the ADC 2027 presidential ticket.

This article will focus on what will happen should Obi fail to clinch the ADC presidential ticket

If Peter Obi fails to get ADC presidential ticket

1. Fragmentation of the coalition

If Peter Obi fails to secure the ADC ticket, his loyal base, especially the Obidient movement, may feel sidelined.

It will lead to internal cracks or even defections within the party.

This pattern can be seen in the way Obi’s supporters left the Labour Party and followed him to the ADC.

The Obidients have been very vocal and clear about their demands that Obi should be given the ADC presidential ticket.

Anything outside of clinching the ticket might result in serious fragmentation of the coalition.

2. Loss of youth and urban voter momentum

Obi’s appeal among young, urban, and first-time voters is a major asset for any political party.

The former Anambra State governor boasts of a huge followership among young Nigerians, especially from the southern and middle belt of the country.

Without him as the flagbearer, ADC risks losing this energised demographic, weakening its national competitiveness.

The young people are the strength of the new wave of opposition, and their non-participation might give the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a huge advantage.

3. Possible realignments or third-force collapse

Failure to give Obi the ADC presidential ticket could trigger new alliances or defections.

He might return to major parties or to another coalition (for example, Senator Dickson’s NDC).

This might undermine ADC’s ambition as a credible third force and weaken its popularity ahead of 2027.

Peter Obi visits Kwankwaso ahead of 2027 elections

Peter Obi and Governor Seyi Makinde met with the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) Leader Rabiu Kwankwaso in Kano amid 2027 election discussions

The political leaders spark excitement among Nigerians regarding potential political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Public reactions highlight the significance of this meeting, raising hopes for a united front against poor governance.

"Why I won’t write off Peter Obi, Atiku"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that Senator Ali Ndume discussed the 2027 election dynamics and potential candidates to challenge President Tinubu.

Ndume argued that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) lacked fresh ideas to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The federal lawmaker also noted that opposition figures, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi, face internal disunity.

Source: Legit.ng