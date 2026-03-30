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PDP Ratifies Congresses Nationwide as Natasha Announces Party's National Leader, Video Trends
Politics

PDP Ratifies Congresses Nationwide as Natasha Announces Party's National Leader, Video Trends

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • A major PDP faction has ratified congresses nationwide, reaffirming party structures and internal democracy
  • Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasised unity and institutional stability at the 2026 PDP national convention
  • Ahead of the party's primaries and the 2027 general elections, Senator Natasha named Nyesom Wike the PDP national leader

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, March 29, 2026, formally ratified its ward, local government, state, and zonal congresses across the country following the adoption of a motion moved by Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, at the just-concluded 2026 PDP National Convention held in Abuja.

As reported by TVC News, delegates at the convention unanimously adopted the motion and its accompanying prayers presented by the outspoken federal legislator, paving the way for the validation of party structures in affected states and reinforcing the party’s internal reorganisation ahead of future electoral engagements.

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Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan moves a motion at the 2026 PDP National Convention in Abuja, leading to the ratification of party congresses across Nigeria.
Senator Natasha Akpoti's motion at the 2026 PDP National Convention in Abuja secures nationwide ratification of party congresses, strengthening internal structures. Photo credit: Natasha Akpoti
Source: Facebook

The Punch also reported the development from Abuja.

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Moving the motion before thousands of party stakeholders, Senator Natasha emphasised the importance of unity, legality, and institutional stability within the party, noting that the ratification process was essential to consolidating the PDP’s democratic foundations.

She said:

“Today’s decision is not merely procedural; it is a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to internal democracy, party discipline, and respect for due process.
“The PDP remains a party governed by rules, consultations, and the will of its members at all levels.”

PDP ratifies congresses across states

The motion sought the convention’s approval to ratify congresses conducted in several states, following resolutions of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and recommendations of the National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC).

According to submissions presented on the convention floor, congresses earlier conducted in states including Abia, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Ogun, Osun, Niger, Rivers, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were formally endorsed. The convention also approved repeat congresses organised in states such as Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

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Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan announces Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister, as the national leader of the PDP.
Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan names Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister, as the PDP national leader. Photo credit: @Big_Sinudo, @OfficialPDPNig
Source: Twitter

Natasha names Wike PDP leader

Meanwhile, Senator Natasha has identified Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, as the national leader of the PDP.

Speaking at the factional PDP convention, Natasha said:

"Standing on the dignified protocol already laid, and with special recognition to our national leader of our great party, the PDP, His Excellency Nyesom Wike, and also acknowledging the presence of the delegates of Kogi State who are here in the full glory. Salute, Kogi."

Natasha’s trending video can be viewed below through the X post below:

Read more on PDP:

Solution to PDP's crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Wike asked the PDP to respect the court's judgments on the party's national convention.

The PDP chieftain, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nyesom WikeKogi StatePDPAbuja
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