PDP Governors Flaunt Colourful "Aso Ebi", Send Important Message to Tinubu, Photos Emerge
- The PDP governors have been seen in colourful Aso Ebi, asking President Bola Tinubu to review his economic policies
- Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and chairman of the forum said the PDP governors sym[athised with Nigerians for enduring the current hardship in the country
- The PDP governors also lamented the outcome of the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections, describing them as an affront on democracy
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum has expressed deep concerns about the economic hardship Nigerians are facing due to the policies of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government. The forum is calling on President Bola Tinubu to review Nigeria's macroeconomic and fiscal decisions, which they believe will help address the welfare and well-being of Nigerians.
The governors are particularly worried about the impact of the fuel subsidy removal and the floating of the naira, which have led to a significant increase in the cost of living. They believe that a readjustment of these policies will help alleviate the economic hardship faced by many Nigerians.
Where PDP governors wear Aso-Ebi?
At the end of their meeting in Jos, the Plateau state capital, the PDP governors addressed the press in their colourful Aso-Ebi, a kind of group attire in Nigerian fashion. The forum emphasized that the PDP governors will continue to pursue policies and programs that will reduce hardship and ensure progress and development in their states.
Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who is also the chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, empathizes with Nigerians struggling under the weight of economic hardship. He called on President Tinubu to urgently review the country's macroeconomic and fiscal policies to address the welfare and well-being of Nigerians.
The forum also discussed the recent governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, which they described as an abuse of democracy. They called on the judiciary to remain steadfast in election petition matters and urged the National Assembly to strengthen the electoral laws.
Source: Legit.ng
