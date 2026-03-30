The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised a new leadership structure within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), siding with the faction backed by Nyesom Wike

Abdulrahman Mohammed is now officially listed as National Chairman following the party’s convention in Abuja

This recognition marks a turning point in the PDP’s internal disputes, with implications for its political future

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially updated its records to reflect a new leadership structure within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Dailytrust, the commission now recognises the faction supported by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

INEC recognises Abdulrahman Mohammed as PDP National Chairman after Abuja convention. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Facebook

A review of INEC’s website shows Abdulrahman Mohammed listed as the National Chairman of the PDP, alongside other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) elected at the party’s national convention.

PDP national convention in Abuja

The PDP convention took place on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium velodrome in Abuja. The event produced a leadership team aligned with Wike’s faction, marking a significant moment in the party’s ongoing internal disputes.

Meanwhile, a parallel faction led by Kabiru Turaki had sought judicial intervention, approaching the Supreme Court to restrain the Wike-backed camp from holding the convention.

Wike’s address to delegates

Speaking at the convention, Wike declared that the PDP had overcome its prolonged leadership crisis. He said:

“Together we fought against proponents of ethnic and geographic divisions; we trounced the naysayers who abandoned the core values upon which the party was built and, in the process, arrested the party from the vice grip of those who abhor internal democracy and shun adherence to the rule of law.”

He added:

“More importantly, we fought and returned the party to its rightful owners, the people, an accomplishment which speaks to the fundamental principle upon which the party was erected.”

Wike credited grassroots members for sustaining the PDP during the turmoil, noting that despite “the infidelity of opportunistic elite,” ordinary supporters remained committed to the party.

Implications for PDP’s future

The recognition of Abdulrahman Mohammed’s leadership by INEC signals a turning point in the PDP’s internal contest. With the commission’s updated listing, the Wike-backed faction is now positioned to influence future political and legal engagements involving the party.

This development highlights the continuing struggle for control within the PDP, but also suggests a possible path towards stability under the newly recognised leadership.

Wike addresses PDP delegates, stressing unity and grassroots support. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Facebook

INEC sounds alarm ahead of 2027 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sounded a strong warning over emerging threats to Nigeria’s electoral process ahead of the 2027 elections. Legit.ng reports that INEC declared that credible polls are inseparable from national security.

Speaking on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the second annual lecture of the alumni association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), INEC chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN), emphasised that elections and security must no longer be treated as separate concerns but as “two sides of the same coin of national stability.”

Source: Legit.ng