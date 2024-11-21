Bode George has alleged that some top party chieftains are secretly backing the APC amid permutations for the 2027 elections

At an event in Lagos state, George warned of dangerous consequences if the party leaders fail to act quickly

He however urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to reconsider his 2027 presidential ambition, noting that the PDP is not a personal enterprise

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Chief Bode George, the former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), revealed on Thursday, November 21, that some party leaders are working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Bode George speaks on how PDP members are working for APC. Photo credit: Chief Bode George, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Bode George advises Atiku ahead of 2027

The former military administrator of old Ondo state, made this revelation at a press conference in Lagos state.

Speaking at the event, he also advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar not be to be desperate to be president in 2027, saying that the PDP is not the “private enterprise of any individual.”

Bode George says all is not well with PDP, elders must rise up

As reported by Vanguard, he noted that members and leaders must use the forthcoming national convention to rescue the party.

Speaking on the current crisis rocking the PDP, George said “all is not well with our party. In fact, our party is derailing,” just as he urged all aggrieved members and leaders to close ranks to fix the PDP.

George said:

“Today, our founding fathers who have gone to the world beyond will be crying in their graves because this party has become a shadow of itself due to selfish interests of some members.

“It is a pity that some members, who are pretentious, are already working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the build-up to the 2027 elections. They have one leg in PDP and another leg in APC. Such chameleonic characters are the ones trying to dictate the direction of this party. Their rhetorics are always marked by unwarranted claim to political and social standing, power and dominance, using meaningless language with an exaggerated style and importance to impress Nigerians and APC.”

