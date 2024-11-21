2027: “How PDP Leaders Are Secretly Supporting APC,” Bode George Spills
- Bode George has alleged that some top party chieftains are secretly backing the APC amid permutations for the 2027 elections
- At an event in Lagos state, George warned of dangerous consequences if the party leaders fail to act quickly
- He however urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to reconsider his 2027 presidential ambition, noting that the PDP is not a personal enterprise
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Chief Bode George, the former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), revealed on Thursday, November 21, that some party leaders are working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.
Bode George advises Atiku ahead of 2027
The former military administrator of old Ondo state, made this revelation at a press conference in Lagos state.
Speaking at the event, he also advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar not be to be desperate to be president in 2027, saying that the PDP is not the “private enterprise of any individual.”
Bode George says all is not well with PDP, elders must rise up
As reported by Vanguard, he noted that members and leaders must use the forthcoming national convention to rescue the party.
Speaking on the current crisis rocking the PDP, George said “all is not well with our party. In fact, our party is derailing,” just as he urged all aggrieved members and leaders to close ranks to fix the PDP.
George said:
“Today, our founding fathers who have gone to the world beyond will be crying in their graves because this party has become a shadow of itself due to selfish interests of some members.
“It is a pity that some members, who are pretentious, are already working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the build-up to the 2027 elections. They have one leg in PDP and another leg in APC. Such chameleonic characters are the ones trying to dictate the direction of this party. Their rhetorics are always marked by unwarranted claim to political and social standing, power and dominance, using meaningless language with an exaggerated style and importance to impress Nigerians and APC.”
Read more on PDP crisis
- “Tinubu is PDP’s problem”: Sowunmi shares how Wike’s appointment fuelled party’s crisis, video trends
- Wike vs Atiku: Newly-elected state chairmen back Damagum as call for his sack intensifies
Why Wike is angry with PDP, Atiku
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ovation Magazine publisher Dele Momodu voiced concerns about the crisis rocking the PDP and how Nyesom Wike contributed to it.
In a trending interview, Momodu claimed the FCT minister Wike is yet to recover from his defeat in the 2022 PDP presidential primary.
He added that Atiku Abubakar's victory in the PDP primaries, with 371 votes, left Wike really disappointed, contributing to the party's defeat in the 2023 presidential election.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.