Nasiru Gawuna has resigned from the FMBN ahead of the 2027 elections to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso also resigned from the NNPP, seeking a fresh political alignment for change

Both Gawuna and Kwankwaso emphasised their commitment to strengthening democracy in Africa's most populous nation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Nasiru Gawuna, chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) in Abuja, has resigned from his position.

As reported on Monday, March 30, 2026, by Daily Nigerian, Gawuna has perfected his defection deal with a former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and is expected to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday, March 31.

Nasiru Gawuna resigns as FMBN chairman, exiting as President Bola Tinubu's appointee. Photo credit: Hon. Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Gawuna resigns, set to defect

Leadership Newspaper also noted Gawuna's resignation.

In a resignation letter dated Friday, March 27, 2026, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 election stated that his decision takes immediate effect and aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s instruction aimed at ensuring adherence to electoral laws ahead of forthcoming political activities.

He expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve, describing his tenure as a privilege to contribute to the growth and development of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and the country at large.

Gawuna's letter reads:

“My resignation is in strict compliance with the President’s directive requiring all political appointees to step down in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act."

Furthermore, Gawuna stated that he is placing his future “in the hands of Allah” as he seeks divine guidance on his next steps. He also assured his commitment to a smooth transition, emphasising that he would hand over all responsibilities following established procedures and directives.

Kwankwaso resigns from NNPP

On Sunday, March 29, Kwankwaso resigned from the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the 2023 presidential candidate explained that his decision to leave the NNPP was driven by the need for a fresh political alignment.

The 69-year-old explained that the decision to quit was not an easy one and thanked the party for the opportunity to serve.

Kwankwaso said the current political climate in the country left him with no other choice. The opposition figure said he would align with another political platform that offers an opportunity to change Nigeria’s trajectory.

On Saturday, March 28, Kwankwaso's Kwankwasiyya Movement directed its members to join the ADC.

In a statement, Habibu Sale Mohammed, spokesperson of the Movement, disclosed that Kwankwaso has concluded plans to join the coalition seeking to unseat President Tinubu.

Rabiu Kwankwaso quits NNPP and prepares to join Atiku Abubakar's party, the ADC, ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Group talks up Kwankwaso-Obi alliance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kwankwaso Support Group 2027 proposed a joint presidential ticket pairing ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi with Senator Kwankwaso.

Speaking in Kano, the leader of the group, Abba Gwale, stated that as staunch supporters of Kwankwaso, they found it necessary to appeal to Nigerians to support the Obi-Kwankwaso alliance, describing it as a chance to rescue the nation from its current challenges.

Source: Legit.ng