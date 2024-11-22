Rukarawa, also known as Mujahidin, has been identified as a dangerous terrorist group linked to jihadist movements in the Sahel

The sudden emergence of Lukarawa a newly identified terrorist group operating in Nigeria’s northwestern states, has sparked widespread alarm.

Recently linked to jihadist movements in the Sahel, the group has escalated tensions with a deadly attack that claimed 15 lives in Mera town, Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Lukarawa, also referred to as Mujahidin, was initially mistaken for seasonal herders but has since been exposed as a violent entity with operations extending across Kebbi and Sokoto States.

The Nigerian Defense Headquarters confirmed the group’s affiliation with extremist networks in Mali and Niger Republic.

A consequence of poverty , radicalism – PDP Chieftain

Reacting to the emergence of Lukarawa, David Itopa, a prominent chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), attributed the rise of such groups to two critical factors: radicalism and the widespread poverty plaguing Nigeria.

“Radicalism plays a major role in the creation of these monsters. But more concerning is the trial-and-error approach of this administration’s policies, which has thrown Nigerians into multi-dimensional poverty.

"When people are pushed into hopelessness, such threats to security are inevitable," he said.

Itopa further criticized the federal government for its perceived inability to provide effective solutions to Nigeria’s growing security challenges.

He emphasized that poverty and disillusionment create fertile ground for extremist ideologies to take root.

Army takes action as new terror group commences recruitment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Defence Headquarters in Abuja is making moves to stop the new terrorist group, Lukarawa’s recruitment drive.

It was gathered that Lukarawa terrorists have commenced a recruitment process to bolster their fighting capabilities.

The Director of Media Operations, Maj Gen Edward Buba, said the military is working closely with other security agencies and the state government to stop the recruitment efforts.

