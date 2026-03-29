Citizens Coalition coordinator Kelly Agaba highlights four key factors that will shape the outcome of the 2027 presidential election

Agaba says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic policies face severe criticism as Nigeria's poverty rate rises

According to Agaba, voters are demanding accountability amid concerns over insecurity and perceived nepotism in Tinubu's government

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, has listed four factors that will decide the outcome of the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC is seeking re-election for a second term in office against a strong opposition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the ADC.

He said President Tinubu's policies have worsened living conditions, and his re-election bid is seen as uncertain.

Agaba said the stage is set for a crucial showdown between the ruling APC and the opposition, with analysts predicting a tough contest.

A political analyst stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend.

Agaba said one of the key issues driving this momentum is that Tinubu’s economic policies have led to widespread poverty.

The analyst said the cost-of-living crisis is a major concern for voters.

“The government's economic policies have led to widespread poverty, with over 139 million Nigerians living below the poverty line. The removal of fuel subsidies and currency devaluation has exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis, making it a major concern for voters.”

The analyst said another issue is the insecurity in the country. He said security concern is a significant challenge ahead of the 2027 election.

“Insecurity, including insurgency, banditry, and kidnappings, has become a major issue, undermining stability and public confidence. The government's inability to address these challenges has eroded trust in its ability to protect citizens.”

Agaba said the third factor that will decide the 2027 election is the role of the lack of federal character and perceived nepotism in Tinubu’s government.

“The perceived nepotism and disregard for federal character principles have fueled resentment among Nigerians, who demand a more inclusive government.”

According to Agaba, the final deciding factor in the 2027 elections is the people.

“The people are demanding accountability and change. The outcome will depend on how effectively they exercise their power to shape Nigeria's future.”

2027 presidential election: PDP to adopt Tinubu

Recall that a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) backed by Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is supporting Tinubu's re-election.

The Kabiru Turaki-led PDP is exploring peace talks with the court-recognised PDP faction led by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

The PDP, formerly Nigeria's ruling party, has been embroiled in a leadership crisis since 2022, intensified after the 2023 elections.

2027: Yari’s group lists Tinubu’s achievements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the RenewedHope Network urged the Nigerian opposition to acknowledge President Tinubu's achievements in governance.

The political group founded by Senator Yari praised Tinubu for resolving educational and economic crises under his administration.

The group also disclosed why many opposition governors have dumped their party for the ruling APC.

Source: Legit.ng