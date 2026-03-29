Belusochukwu Enwere has praised President Tinubu's leadership and economic reforms on his 74th birthday

The Ex-CAN youth leader highlighted Tinubu's courage in implementing necessary economic changes for Nigeria's growth

Meanwhile, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu earlier wished her husband continued health and success in leading Nigeria

Abuja, FCT - A former National Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Belusochukwu Enwere, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 74th birthday, commending his leadership, economic reforms, and efforts to reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth.

In a goodwill message released on Saturday, March 28, Enwere described President Tinubu as a “visionary leader whose bold decisions are gradually reshaping Nigeria’s economic and governance landscape.”

On his 74th birthday, Belusochukwu Enwere commends President Tinubu for driving economic growth, infrastructure development, and strengthened security measures in Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu has shown courage, says Enwere

Enwere noted that despite initial challenges associated with ongoing reforms, President Tinubu has demonstrated courage and commitment to long-term national development.

He particularly praised Tinubu’s economic policies, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market, describing them as “difficult but necessary steps” toward stabilising the nation’s economy.

According to him, these measures have improved transparency in the fiscal system and are gradually restoring investor confidence.

He also highlighted the administration’s drive to increase revenue generation, reduce debt vulnerabilities, and support small businesses through initiatives such as access to credit and palliative programs aimed at cushioning the effects of economic adjustments on vulnerable Nigerians.

Turning to infrastructure, Enwere commended the President for ongoing projects across the country, including in the South-East region.

He cited the rehabilitation of federal roads, such as sections of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge access roads, as well as renewed attention to rail and power projects. He noted that these interventions are critical to boosting trade, connectivity, and economic integration in the region.

“President Tinubu has shown inclusiveness in governance by ensuring that key infrastructure projects are not limited to one part of the country. The southeast is witnessing gradual improvements that will enhance commerce and mobility,” Enwere said.

How Tinubu is addressing insecurity - Enwere

On security, the former YOWICAN leader acknowledged the administration’s intensified efforts to combat insecurity nationwide. He pointed to ongoing military operations against insurgents, bandits, and separatist criminal elements, as well as improved coordination among security agencies.

Enwere expressed optimism that the government’s strategy, which combines kinetic and non-kinetic approaches, would yield lasting peace.

He further lauded the president’s commitment to strengthening national unity and dialogue, urging Nigerians to support government initiatives aimed at restoring stability and prosperity.

“As the President marks his 74th birthday, it is important for citizens to reflect on the progress made and to continue offering constructive support to ensure that reforms achieve their intended outcomes,” he added.

Enwere prayed for good health, wisdom, and strength for President Tinubu as he continues to steer the nation through a period of transformation.

Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, sends a special birthday message to her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he turns 74. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

First Lady Oluremi celebrates Tinubu's 74th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, sent a special birthday message to her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he turns 74 on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Senator Oluremi prayed that Tinubu would take Nigeria to her Eldorado of great wealth and opportunities.

“To God be all the glory for the gift of life and yet another birthday anniversary. I celebrate you, and I pray God gives you divine health, strength, joy, and peace as you take Nigeria to her Eldorado of great wealth and opportunities," she said.

Source: Legit.ng