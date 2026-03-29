A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) backed by Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is supporting the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Kabiru Turaki-led PDP is exploring peace talks with the court-recognised PDP faction led by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

The PDP, formerly Nigeria's ruling party, has been embroiled in a leadership crisis since 2022, intensified after the 2023 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has reportedly actively positioned itself to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 elections.

According to a recent report by Business Day, the group opted not to field a typical opposition candidate.

A PDP faction aligned with Nyesom Wike reportedly backs President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @officialABAT, @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

PDP faction mobilises for Tinubu

Wike, a top member of the PDP serving in the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, has said repeatedly that he would again work for the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027.

The newspaper cited sources close to Wike's faction of the PDP as saying that the group has begun organising party structures to align with the pro-Tinubu goal, including initiating a “Rainbow Coalition” in Rivers State that brings together members from both the PDP and APC to mobilise for Tinubu.

A source said:

“The Wike-backed faction is navigating internal party leadership disputes through the courts and setting its own timeline for party primaries, distinct from the other fractions PDP body."

Disagreement persists in PDP

Meanwhile, as PDP leaders intensify reconciliation efforts ahead of its national convention, the Kabiru Turaki-led camp of the party has said the party will not back President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The March 29 national convention in Abuja is being organised by the national caretaker committee backed by Wike.

Speaking during a live television interview, Ini Ememobong, the factional national publicity secretary, insisted that it would be “improper” for the PDP, as an opposition party, to endorse the candidate of another party.

Vanguard quoted Ememobong as saying:

“It is improper, unjust, and fundamentally unfair for an opposition party like the PDP to endorse the presidential candidate of another party. Absolutely no. It will never be so."

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Nyesom Wike and Kabiru Turaki's camps hold talks to resolve the prolonged PDP leadership crisis. Photo credit: Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Ememobong confirmed that ongoing reconciliation talks are aimed at resolving the protracted leadership crisis and could lead to the withdrawal of pending court cases.

He said:

“Yes, once agreeable terms are reached, all court cases, including those at the Supreme Court, will be withdrawn and converted into a consent judgment."

He disclosed that key stakeholders, including Governors Seyi Makinde and Bala Mohammed, are backing moves to de-escalate tensions.

Read more PDP news:

Fayose predicts more PDP govs' exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, said three more governors from the PDP are preparing to leave the opposition party.

According to Fayose, the PDP’s presidential and governorship tickets are “ordinary tissue paper” lacking political value.

Source: Legit.ng