Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has hinted at the possibility of him dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), noting that the coalition adopted party has the potential to be the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The governor announced the development after a closed-door meeting with a delegation of the party's national chairman, led by Babachir Lawal, the former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), at the presidential lodge in Bauchi, the state capital, on Tuesday, March 31.

Governor Bala Mohammed set to join ADC Photo Credit: SenBalaMohammed

Source: Twitter

Governor Bala also disclosed that David Mark, the national chairman of the ADC, has extended an olive branch and invited him to join the ADC. He added that the ADC is a “preferred destination" but stated that he was still negotiating and consulting to ensure that his decision was well-informed.

He stressed that the final decision on the move would soon be taken and a formal declaration should be expected on Thursday, April 2.

See the video of the governor on X here:

Source: Legit.ng