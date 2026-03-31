Breaking: Powerful Governor Hints at Joining ADC. Gives Reason
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has hinted at the possibility of him dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), noting that the coalition adopted party has the potential to be the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
The governor announced the development after a closed-door meeting with a delegation of the party's national chairman, led by Babachir Lawal, the former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), at the presidential lodge in Bauchi, the state capital, on Tuesday, March 31.
Governor Bala also disclosed that David Mark, the national chairman of the ADC, has extended an olive branch and invited him to join the ADC. He added that the ADC is a “preferred destination" but stated that he was still negotiating and consulting to ensure that his decision was well-informed.
He stressed that the final decision on the move would soon be taken and a formal declaration should be expected on Thursday, April 2.
See the video of the governor on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng