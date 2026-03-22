Prince Laja Adeoye has been endorsed as the Lagos gubernatorial candidate by the Lagos For Prosperity Group

The LPG promised massive mobilisation for Adeoye to challenge the APC's dominance in the 2027 election

Under Adeoye, the group said Lagosians can expect affordable housing, job creation, and inclusive economic growth, among others

Lagos, Nigeria - Ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Lagos, a group has officially endorsed and backed Prince Adelaja Adeoye, popularly known as Laja Adeoye, as its preferred candidate to lead Lagos state.

The endorsement was contained in a statement released on Sunday, March 22, by Kazeem Oshodi, on behalf of the Lagos For Prosperity Group (LPG).

The Lagos For Prosperity Group rallies support as conversations around APC dominance in Lagos continue to shape the political landscape. Photo credit: LPG

Source: UGC

The LPG said its endorsement marks an early but significant development in the race for Alausa, adding that it positions Adeoye as a formidable contender challenging the long-standing APC dominance in Lagos.

Why we are backing Laja Adeoye - LPG

The group, a coalition of progressive and democratic minded citizens, youths, mobilisers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community advocates committed to inclusive economic growth and sustainable development, praised Adeoye's track record as a visionary entrepreneur, real estate innovator, and political strategist.

They vowed to mobilise millions of Lagosians to ensure Adeoye's emergence as the next governor of Lagos state. The statement read in part:

"Adeoye's leadership will usher in an era of better and genuine prosperity for all Lagosians, addressing longstanding challenges more effectively than the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which Lagos cannot afford to go with another handpicked Governor who will not serve the interest of the people but godfathers."

The group highlights Adeoye's proven ability to deliver tangible results in the private sector and his deep understanding of Lagos's economic dynamics.

"After careful assessment of the current state of affairs in Lagos, the Lagos For Prosperity Group (LPG) unequivocally endorses Prince Laja Adeoye as the next Governor of Lagos State in 2027. Laja Adeoye represents the fresh, innovative, and people-centred leadership that our megacity desperately needs to move beyond incremental progress to transformative prosperity for every resident, regardless of social class, location, or background," the statement added.

Lagos development under APC marred by delays - LPG

The group said that, though it acknowledged some infrastructure strides under the present APC government, these efforts have often been marred by delays, incomplete execution, unequal distribution of benefits, persistent traffic gridlock in many areas, rising living costs, inadequate affordable housing, and insufficient job creation for the masses.

"Lagos deserves more than selective flagship projects; it needs holistic, inclusive prosperity that lifts all boats," the group added.

It added that Adeoye, as a successful entrepreneur, has demonstrated excellence in real estate development, delivering high-quality, sustainable housing schemes.

"His expertise in urban planning, innovation, and private-sector efficiency positions him uniquely to tackle Lagos's core challenges head-on," the LPG said.

What Lagos should expect if Adeoye wins - LPG

The group said under a Laja Adeoye governorship, Lagosians should expect massive affordable housing revolution, prioritising low- and middle-income housing through public-private partnerships, innovative financing models, and adherence to building codes to end the housing deficit and reduce slum proliferation, going beyond current efforts that have left many behind.

The LPG added that Adeoye, if elected, will prioritise economic diversification and job creation, fostering entrepreneurship, tech hubs, SMEs, tourism, ocean economy, agriculture, and industrial clusters to generate millions of sustainable jobs, reducing reliance on oil and over-centralized revenue streams FAAC from the center, and ensuring prosperity reaches youth, women, and underserved communities more equitably than under the status quo.

Other sectors Adeoye will focus on include: enhanced transportation and traffic solutions, improved education and healthcare access, security and good governance, sustainable environment and waste management, and full local government autonomy, among others.

"Laja Adeoye's vision is rooted in action, impact, and inclusivity. His background as a media strategist, thought leader, and developer equips him to unite Lagos's diverse population toward shared prosperity. Unlike the current administration's approach, which has seen uneven benefits and persistent complaints about high taxes, flooding, and cost-of-living pressures, Adeoye's leadership promises equitable growth, faster delivery, and real empowerment for the average Lagosian," the group added.

PDP, other opposition parties urged to back Adeoye

The LPG urged "all democratic and progressive forces, PDP members, all opposition political parties (IPAC) and Lagosians disillusioned with the status quo to rally behind Prince Adeoye.

"Together, we can build a Lagos where prosperity is not a privilege for the few but a reality for all," the statement concluded.

LPG highlights Laja Adeoye's vision for affordable housing and job creation ahead of the Lagos gubernatorial election 2027. Photo credit: Adelaja Adeoye

Source: Facebook

2027: APC advised against fielding ‘wrong candidates’

In a related development, a political advocacy group within the APC has cautioned the party’s national leadership to be careful in selecting governorship candidates for the 2027 general elections.

They further warned that unpopular choices could threaten the party’s prospects in the Southwest.

The group, operating under the banner of the Oyo APC Youth League, said the credibility and public reputation of aspirants must remain central in the party’s decision-making process, particularly in Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states.

Source: Legit.ng