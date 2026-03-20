Videos from the City Boy Movement's strategic meeting in the United Kingdom have surfaced on social media

Popular faces like Seyi Tinubu, Cubana Chiefpriest and Pastor Tobi Adegboyega were spotted at the event

Pastor Tobi's presence at the pro-Tinubu group's event has sparked speculation on social media ahead of the 2027 elections

Nigerian-UK based pastor Tobi Adegboye, the founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, now the Nxtion Family, has seemingly shown support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election after he was spotted at a strategic stakeholders meeting of the City Boy Movement Diaspora in London on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Other popular faces present at the meeting included Seyi Tinubu, who is the patron of the pro-Tinubu group, and Cubana Chiefpriest.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega attends City Boy Movement's strategic meeting in UK. Credit: tobiadegboyega/abat

Source: Instagram

A video showed the moment Pastor Tobi, Seyi, and others sang the national anthem. Another clip showed the cleric conversing with the president's son.

The City Boy Movement used the event to mobilise Nigerian diaspora support for the president's re-election bid.

The meeting comes amid the president's state visit to the UK. Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, March 18, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video showing the moment he joined the president and his son, Seyi, at Nigeria House in London.

A clip showed the moment Tinubu stepped into a luxurious car before being driven away. Another clip captured Chiefpriest walking towards Seyi, alongside others, after the president's ride drove away.

In the caption of the video, the socialite reiterated his support for Tinubu, stating that there will be no vacancy in the presidential villa until 2031.

Seyi Tinubu meets Pastor Tobi Adegboyega at City Boy Movement meeting in UK. Credit: seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

The video from City Boy Movement strategic meeting in the UK is below:

Reactions trail City Boy Movement meeting in UK

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse comments. Read them below:

manuelahaneku commented:

"Who else caught that Seyi couldn’t even recite the national anthem?"

jarvis_olamide said:

"This kind of politics is not healthy for the nation…The desperation , greed of not wanting to lose the presidential seat . Turning a nation into a one party state."

colinz.01 reacted:

"Tobi is not called by God. Abeg abeg."

the_middle_child_001 commented:

"A pastor that don’t reside or do not want anything to do with Nigeria is attending Nigeria political event a movement selling a leader to y’all."

josephoemmanuel131 said:

"Na this @tobiadegboyega_ just de pain me see person wey people de feel say Na man of God. I pity people wey de believe this kind men."

godspowerowens said:

"Everybody want their share from the national cake Sorrow."

nellyymason commented:

"What are they singing????"

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega confesses ties to confraternity

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega opened up about his past during a chat with Peller.

He disclosed that he was once part of a confraternity while studying at Olabisi Onabanjo University, formerly Ogun State University, and admitted to smoking during his university days.

The pastor said he later transformed his life, noting that he spent 25 years in Nigeria before relocating to the UK 20 years ago.

Source: Legit.ng