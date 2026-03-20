Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has extended Eid al-Fitr greetings, promoting unity and compassion in Kogi Central

The federal lawmaker's Eid message emphasised reflection and commitment to community development for a harmonious society

Akpoti-Uduaghan urged prayers for peace and stability in Kogi State and Nigeria during the festive season

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi State - The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Friday, March 20, 2026, extended warm Eid al-Fitr greetings to Muslim faithful across the district, urging residents to sustain the values of unity, faith, and compassion fostered during the holy month of Ramadan.

In her Eid message to constituents sent to Legit.ng, the lawmaker described Eid al-Fitr as a significant spiritual milestone symbolising sacrifice, devotion, and total submission to the will of Almighty God.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan sends Eid al-Fitr 2026 greetings, urging unity and faith in Kogi Central. Photo credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

Akpoti-Uduaghan extends Eid greetings

She noted that the celebration offers an opportunity for reflection, renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence, and a shared sense of responsibility toward community development.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said:

“Eid Mubarak to the great people of Kogi Central. May this blessed season strengthen our unity, deepen our faith, and bring peace and prosperity to every home."

The Senator emphasised the need to sustain the virtues of patience, generosity, and selflessness cultivated during Ramadan, stressing that these values are essential for building a harmonious and progressive society. According to her, the lessons of Ramadan should inspire citizens to promote tolerance, mutual respect, and support for one another, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.

The outspoken National Assembly member added:

“The spirit of sacrifice and compassion demonstrated during Ramadan should guide our daily interactions and strengthen our collective resolve to build a more peaceful and prosperous Kogi Central."

Natasha urges peace, unity, development

Furthermore, Senator Natasha urged constituents to use the festive period to pray for continued peace, stability, and development in Kogi State and Nigeria at large, noting that unity remains the foundation for sustainable progress. She also reaffirmed her commitment to effective representation and inclusive development across communities within the senatorial district.

The lawmaker concluded her message with prayers for God’s acceptance of the sacrifices and supplications offered during Ramadan while wishing families joy, renewed hope, and abundant blessings during the Eid celebration.

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan:

Natasha Akpoti debunks fake news

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan denied receiving N500 million from the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

According to Akpoti-Uduaghan, the claim is a complete fabrication designed to mislead the public and damage her reputation.

Source: Legit.ng