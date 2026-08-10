Heirs Insurance Group announced Pastor Jerry Eze's appointment to the board of Heirs Life Assurance on August 10, 2026

The televangelist joins as an Independent Non-Executive Director, bringing a background in philanthropy and community engagement

The appointment is tied to Heirs Life's push to strengthen corporate governance and expand insurance access across Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - Heirs Life Assurance has named Pastor Jerry Eze as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, with the appointment taking effect from Monday, August 10, 2026.

The company said Pastor Jerry Eze's background in community engagement, philanthropy, and development communications made him a fitting addition to its board.

Prominent televangelist Pastor Jerry Eze joins the board of a leading insurance company. Photo credit: Jerry Eze

Source: Instagram

The appointment was announced through Heirs Life Assurance's official Facebook page on the same day the appointment became effective, Monday, August 10, 2026

Why Heirs Life appointed Pastor Jerry Eze

In the announcement, Heirs Insurance Group said the appointment aligns with its focus on strong corporate governance, financial inclusion, and widening access to insurance products for Nigerians.

The company added that it looks forward to the experience and perspective he will bring to board-level decision-making.

Pastor Jerry Eze is widely recognised in Nigeria as a televangelist and the founder of Streams of Joy International.

The Pentecostal pastor commands a large following across social media and is known for his philanthropic work and public communications efforts.

Reactions to Pastor Jerry Eze's appointment

The announcement drew a wave of congratulatory comments from followers of both the insurance group and Pastor Jerry Eze.

Caleb Ogu wrote:

"PST Jerry must be a very aggressive investor. You can't sit on that Board if you are not an investor. Take a clue from PST Jerry, make money, and invest, then stay rich forever."

Attah Comfort Enyo commented:

"Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He will stand before great men. Congratulations to Pst Jerry 🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉"

Chigozie Onyearugbulem added:

"Congratulations 🎉👏👏🎉 to Pastor Jerry."

Comr Nsikak Raymond wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉🎈🎊 Elroi has shown mercy. Pst Jerry Eze, more grace."

Ify Aronu-Okafor said:

"Congratulations, Papa. Thank you for being all that you are."

Heirs Life Assurance is part of the Heirs Insurance Group, a subsidiary of Tony Elumelu's Heirs Holdings, which operates across multiple financial services sectors in Africa.

Pastor Jerry Eze Foundation's $720,000 business grant

Recall that Pastor Jerry Eze's foundation's unveiling of a $720,000 (around N990 million) grant for entrepreneurs has received widespread commendations from people from all walks of life.

Reacting to the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) convener's grant initiative, a Catholic priest serving in Haiti praised Pastor Jerry.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the reverend father highlighted an important lesson people should learn from the selection process of the grant beneficiaries.

Pastor Jerry Eze shares encounter with Elumelu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a video capturing a rare encounter between Pastor Jerry and Tony Elumelu has gone viral online.

The short video showed the two prominent figures exchanging pleasantries before Jerry Eze was introduced to other people in the room.

The link-up has stirred reactions, with some netizens sharing diverse opinions about Pastor Jerry Eze.

Source: Legit.ng