10 Most Powerful Military Alliances in the World in 2026

Global security in 2026 is defined less by neutrality and more by alliances, as nations seek firmer guarantees in times of crisis

The US-Israel war with Iran revealed the limits of informal ties, showing that only formal defence treaties ensure military backing

From NATO to new regional pacts, the strength of alliances now shapes the balance of global power

The age of strict non-alignment is fading as wars, rivalries and shifting power balances push nations to seek firmer military partnerships.

The 2026 US-Israel war with Iran exposed a harsh truth: diplomatic ties alone do not guarantee military support. Iran’s relations with China and Russia lack NATO-style obligations, underscoring the growing importance of formal defence treaties.

NATO strengthens global defence as members expand military spending and reinforce collective security commitments. Photo credit: Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NATO

NATO remains the largest collective-defence alliance, with Article 5 treating an attack on one member as an attack on all. In 2025, NATO members spent $1.581 trillion, accounting for 55% of global military expenditure. The alliance’s only Article 5 invocation came after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Russia–North Korea alliance

Formalised in 2024, this treaty commits both nations to mutual defence. Russia’s $149 billion defence budget combines with North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities. North Korea has already sent troops and supplied missiles to Russia during the Ukraine war.

China–North Korea alliance

Rooted in the Korean War, the 1961 treaty binds both nations to assist each other if attacked. China contributes nuclear weapons, advanced aircraft and submarines, while North Korea adds its nuclear arsenal and heavily militarised forces.

Saudi Arabia–Pakistan–Türkiye pact

According to BusinessInsider, signed on August 7, 2026, the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement treats an attack on one as an attack on all three. Saudi Arabia is a top military spender, Pakistan is nuclear-armed, and Türkiye has one of NATO’s largest militaries.

Collective Security Treaty Organisation

Russia leads this Eurasian bloc, which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia. It deployed 2,000 personnel to Kazakhstan in January 2022, but Armenia has since distanced itself, weakening cohesion.

US–Japan alliance

A cornerstone of Indo-Pacific security, combining American nuclear deterrence with Japan’s advanced maritime and missile-defence capabilities. The alliance is repeatedly tested over the disputed Senkaku Islands.

US–South Korea alliance

Forged during the Korean War and formalised in 1953, this alliance remains central to deterring North Korea. More than 28,000 US troops are stationed in South Korea, with extensive defence coordination and arms transfers.

US–Philippines alliance

Established in 1951, this alliance has regained importance amid South China Sea tensions. In 2026, Washington reaffirmed its “ironclad” commitment and allocated $144 million for defence sites.

Alliance of Sahel States

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger formed this bloc after breaking with ECOWAS. They rely heavily on Russia for military support, with a joint force of 5,000 personnel battling insurgencies across the Sahel.

ECOWAS security framework

Despite losing three members, ECOWAS continues to strengthen its Standby Force. After Niger’s July 2023 coup, it threatened intervention but stopped short of deployment.

China and North Korea maintain a long-standing defence treaty that continues to shape Asian security dynamics. Photo credit: John MACDOUGALL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump to exit US from NATO amid War with Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald Trump of the United States has disclosed that he was considering pulling his country out of NATO, following the failure of members to support the US military operation against Iran in the Middle East.

The US president described the alliance with NATO as a "paper tiger", noting that removing the country from the defence alliance was now "beyond reconsideration."

Source: Legit.ng