10 Most Powerful Military Alliances in the World in 2026
- Global security in 2026 is defined less by neutrality and more by alliances, as nations seek firmer guarantees in times of crisis
- The US-Israel war with Iran revealed the limits of informal ties, showing that only formal defence treaties ensure military backing
- From NATO to new regional pacts, the strength of alliances now shapes the balance of global power
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The age of strict non-alignment is fading as wars, rivalries and shifting power balances push nations to seek firmer military partnerships.
The 2026 US-Israel war with Iran exposed a harsh truth: diplomatic ties alone do not guarantee military support. Iran’s relations with China and Russia lack NATO-style obligations, underscoring the growing importance of formal defence treaties.
NATO
NATO remains the largest collective-defence alliance, with Article 5 treating an attack on one member as an attack on all. In 2025, NATO members spent $1.581 trillion, accounting for 55% of global military expenditure. The alliance’s only Article 5 invocation came after the September 11, 2001 attacks.
Russia–North Korea alliance
Formalised in 2024, this treaty commits both nations to mutual defence. Russia’s $149 billion defence budget combines with North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities. North Korea has already sent troops and supplied missiles to Russia during the Ukraine war.
China–North Korea alliance
Rooted in the Korean War, the 1961 treaty binds both nations to assist each other if attacked. China contributes nuclear weapons, advanced aircraft and submarines, while North Korea adds its nuclear arsenal and heavily militarised forces.
Saudi Arabia–Pakistan–Türkiye pact
According to BusinessInsider, signed on August 7, 2026, the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement treats an attack on one as an attack on all three. Saudi Arabia is a top military spender, Pakistan is nuclear-armed, and Türkiye has one of NATO’s largest militaries.
Collective Security Treaty Organisation
Russia leads this Eurasian bloc, which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia. It deployed 2,000 personnel to Kazakhstan in January 2022, but Armenia has since distanced itself, weakening cohesion.
US–Japan alliance
A cornerstone of Indo-Pacific security, combining American nuclear deterrence with Japan’s advanced maritime and missile-defence capabilities. The alliance is repeatedly tested over the disputed Senkaku Islands.
US–South Korea alliance
Forged during the Korean War and formalised in 1953, this alliance remains central to deterring North Korea. More than 28,000 US troops are stationed in South Korea, with extensive defence coordination and arms transfers.
US–Philippines alliance
Established in 1951, this alliance has regained importance amid South China Sea tensions. In 2026, Washington reaffirmed its “ironclad” commitment and allocated $144 million for defence sites.
Alliance of Sahel States
Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger formed this bloc after breaking with ECOWAS. They rely heavily on Russia for military support, with a joint force of 5,000 personnel battling insurgencies across the Sahel.
ECOWAS security framework
Despite losing three members, ECOWAS continues to strengthen its Standby Force. After Niger’s July 2023 coup, it threatened intervention but stopped short of deployment.
Trump to exit US from NATO amid War with Iran
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald Trump of the United States has disclosed that he was considering pulling his country out of NATO, following the failure of members to support the US military operation against Iran in the Middle East.
The US president described the alliance with NATO as a "paper tiger", noting that removing the country from the defence alliance was now "beyond reconsideration."
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.