Muhammadu Sanusi II led Eid prayers at Kofar Mata Eid Ground and walked from Gidan Rumfa palace in line with restrictions on durbar horse parades

Abba Kabir Yusuf attended the prayers while Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo was absent and reportedly observed Eid with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Aminu Ado Bayero held a separate Eid prayer at his Nasarawa palace as security remained tight across Kano

Kano state - The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Friday, led Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the Kofar Mata Eid Ground, marking the end of Ramadan with a departure from long-standing durbar traditions.

In compliance with government directives restricting horse parades, the emir walked from the historic Gidan Rumfa palace for the Hawan Idi procession, arriving through designated routes to lead thousands of worshippers.

Muhammadu Sanusi II on Friday led Eid-el-Fitr prayers at Kofar Mata Eid Ground after walking from Gidan Rumfa palace due to a ban on horse parades. Photo credit: @Alifaggeo

Source: Twitter

Top government officials, including Abba Kabir Yusuf and Secretary to the State Government, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, were present at the prayers.

However, the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, was absent, reportedly observing prayers alongside Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Vanguard reported.

Call for unity, discipline and economic fairness

Addressing residents at Kofar Kwaru after the prayers, Sanusi expressed gratitude for the successful completion of Ramadan and urged the faithful to uphold its values.

He called on residents to promote peace and unity, warning young people against engaging in violence while encouraging them to focus on education and skills development.

The emir also advised traders to avoid arbitrary price increases, urging fairness in business practices, and offered prayers for victims affected by recent market fires.

He further commended Governor Yusuf for ongoing infrastructure projects and efforts to curb thuggery, while calling for continued public support for the administration.

Bayero holds separate prayers at palace

In a parallel development, the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, conducted a separate Eid prayer at his Nasarawa palace, drawing a large gathering of traditional title holders, scholars and residents.

In his remarks, Bayero thanked Allah for the Ramadan period and urged citizens to embrace peaceful coexistence, unity and respect for the law.

Tight security as celebrations remain peaceful

Despite the unusual situation of parallel celebrations, security presence across Kano remained high, with authorities maintaining order throughout the festivities, Daily Trust reported.

On Friday, Muhammadu Sanusi II walked from Gidan Rumfa palace to lead Eid-el-Fitr prayers at Kofar Mata Eid Ground due to restrictions on horse parades. Photo credit: Pius Ekpei Utomi

Source: Getty Images

Residents observed the Eid celebrations in a largely calm and festive atmosphere, even as the development highlighted ongoing tensions within the emirate.

Kano governor sends delegation to meet Sanusi

Previously, Legit.ng reported that fresh developments emerged in Kano on Wednesday, March 18, as a delegation representing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf held a private meeting with the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, amid growing uncertainty over the fate of this year’s Sallah Durbar.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Gidan Rumfa palace, only hours after Sanusi hosted senior government officials to an Iftar. Confirmation of the meeting came from the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, who disclosed the development in a social media post.

The meeting has intensified public interest as Kano prepares for the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations and the traditional Sallah Durbar, a major cultural event with deep historical roots in the state.

Source: Legit.ng