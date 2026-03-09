Former presidential candidate Peter Obi issued a nationwide message after revalidating his membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has issued a nationwide message ahead of the 2027 general elections after formally revalidating his membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obi made the spoke during the launch of the party’s membership validation and registration exercise in Awka, the capital of Anambra state, where he called for unity among opposition parties to confront what he described as poor governance in the country.

Igbo leaders meet in Enugu to rally support for ADC

The renewed political mobilisation followed a high-level gathering of influential figures from across Igboland held on 31 December in Enugu.

The meeting brought together prominent political leaders, intellectuals and stakeholders from the South-East region with the aim of encouraging greater participation in the ADC as a platform for political reform and accountable leadership.

Among those present were former governor Okwesilieze Nwodo and former lawmaker Hon. Gilbert Nnaji representing Enugu interests.

From Imo State were former governor Achike Udenwa and former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives Emeka Ihedioha.

Delegates from Abia state included Enyinnaya Abaribe and Onyema Ugochukwu. Meanwhile, representatives from Anambra state included Senators Ben Ndi Obi, Victor Umeh and Tony Nwoye.

The attendance of several lawmakers from the National Assembly and various State Houses of Assembly highlighted what organisers described as a shared commitment to strengthen political cooperation across the South-East.

Obi flags off membership validation exercise in Awka

The mobilisation effort continued on 8 March when political leaders and party supporters reconvened in Awka for the official launch of the ADC membership validation and registration exercise.

The event drew a large turnout of stakeholders, including two serving senators, five members of the National Assembly and six members of different State Houses of Assembly, alongside other prominent figures from across the region.

Addressing participants at the gathering, Obi called for greater cooperation among opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during the event, he said:

“I urged all opposition parties to come together in the determination to confront and end bad governance. The forthcoming election in 2027 will not merely be a contest between political parties; it will be a defining choice between the Nigerian people and bad governance.”

Obi completes membership validation in Agulu

Following the ceremony in Awka, Obi travelled to Agulu where he personally completed his membership validation in the ADC.

He used the occasion to encourage supporters and party members across the country to actively participate in the political process.

According to him, citizen involvement remains crucial to achieving meaningful political change.

“Our message is simple, meaningful change begins with participation,” Obi said.

