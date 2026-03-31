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5 Reasons Kwankwaso’s Defection to ADC May Tear Opposition Party Apart
Politics

5 Reasons Kwankwaso’s Defection to ADC May Tear Opposition Party Apart

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

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Clash of Political Structures

Kwankwaso comes with a strong, loyal base (the Kwankwasiyya movement), which may conflict with existing ADC power blocs struggling to retain relevance and control.

Leadership Tussle

His political weight and presidential ambition could trigger internal battles over who leads the party into the 2027 Nigerian general elections, especially among long-standing ADC figures.

Ideological Incoherence

ADC has tried to position itself as a coalition platform, but Kwankwaso’s entry may deepen ideological divisions, making it harder to present a unified policy direction.

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Marginalisation Fears Among Old Members

Longtime ADC members may feel sidelined by a high-profile defector, leading to resentment, defections, or parallel factions within the party.

Opposition Fragmentation Instead of Unity

Rather than consolidating opposition forces, his move could split alliances, particularly affecting relations with other opposition actors like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi—weakening the broader anti-incumbent front

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuPeter ObiAtiku AbubakarRabiu Musa KwankwasoKwankwasiyya Movement
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