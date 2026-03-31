5 Reasons Kwankwaso’s Defection to ADC May Tear Opposition Party Apart
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Clash of Political Structures
Kwankwaso comes with a strong, loyal base (the Kwankwasiyya movement), which may conflict with existing ADC power blocs struggling to retain relevance and control.
Leadership Tussle
His political weight and presidential ambition could trigger internal battles over who leads the party into the 2027 Nigerian general elections, especially among long-standing ADC figures.
Ideological Incoherence
ADC has tried to position itself as a coalition platform, but Kwankwaso’s entry may deepen ideological divisions, making it harder to present a unified policy direction.
Marginalisation Fears Among Old Members
Longtime ADC members may feel sidelined by a high-profile defector, leading to resentment, defections, or parallel factions within the party.
Opposition Fragmentation Instead of Unity
Rather than consolidating opposition forces, his move could split alliances, particularly affecting relations with other opposition actors like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi—weakening the broader anti-incumbent front
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng