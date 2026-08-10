Adeyemi Israel, a science student from Fel-Eben High School in Ibeju Lekki, posted his 2026 WASSCE result on Facebook in August 2026

The result included an A1 in Further Mathematics and a B2 in Chemistry, but also an E8 in Civic Education

He asked his Facebook followers whether the grades were strong enough to earn him admission into a pharmacy programme

Adeyemi Israel Toluwalase, a science student from Fel-Eben High School in Bogije, Ibeju Lekki, sparked a lively conversation on Facebook after sharing his 2026 WASSCE result and asking whether it was good enough to pursue a pharmacy degree.

The post came shortly after the West African Examinations Council released the 2026 WASSCE results, prompting many candidates to share their grades online.

A boy hoping to study pharmacy posts 2026 WAEC result. Photo: Adeyemi Israel

Source: Getty Images

The student posted a screenshot of his result from WAEC alongside the caption:

"Pls is this result okay for a pharmacy course?"

Pharmacist aspirant's 2026 WAEC result

His result showed a spread of performances across nine subjects. He scored an A1 in Further Mathematics, a B2 in Chemistry, and a B3 each in Economics, General Mathematics, and Biology. Agriculture came in at C5, while both English Language and Physics landed at C6. His only weak grade was an E8 in Civic Education.

For pharmacy programmes at Nigerian universities, the core requirements typically include strong passes in Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and English Language, making his B2 in Chemistry and B3 in Biology among the more relevant grades on his certificate.

See Adeyemi's original Facebook post that sparked the conversation:

Science student's 2026 WAEC result sparks reaction

The post drew responses from other Facebook users, many of whom offered their opinions on his chances.

Victor Happyness asked:

"Which university"

Glory Nwachi wrote:

"Please, how do you link urs i haven't been able to get mine"

Precious Chika Kalu said:

"A good one for pharmacy. You don't need Civic Education for pharmacy"

Uncleemma7 commented:

"Good results"

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng