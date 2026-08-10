Actress Basira Badia publicly confronted her late friend Tope Osoba's clergy husband after he granted an interview about the deceased

Badia challenged the cleric's claim that Tope gave him only N1.2 million, threatening to trace the late actress's bank statements

The friend also raised serious questions about Tope's miscarriage in May, linking it to her cancer medication and a doctor's warning

Actress Basira Badia has aimed at the husband of her late friend and colleague, Tope Osoba, following an interview the cleric granted after the actress's death.

In a video circulating online, Badia addressed the clergy husband in Yoruba, expressing frustration and disbelief over several claims he made during the interview.

Reactions as Basira Badia blasts Tope Osoba's husband over N1.2m claim and interview, makes allegations. Photo credit@bashairabadia/@topeosoba

Source: Instagram

One particular claim she disputed was the cleric's statement that Tope only contributed N1.2 million to him, along with a piece of gold jewellery.

Badia dismissed the figure outright, insisting that Tope Osoba's bank records would tell a very different story. She warned that the late actress's account would be traced, and the full statement of account would expose exactly how much she truly gave her husband during their time together.

Badia questions cleric on medical warnings

Tope Osoba continues to trend after her demise. Photo credit@topeosoba

Source: Instagram

Beyond the financial dispute, Badia raised deeply personal concerns about the circumstances surrounding Tope's health. She revealed that doctors had explicitly advised Tope not to conceive for five years due to the cancer medication she was taking, yet she suffered a miscarriage in May.

Badia questioned the cleric's responsibility in the matter, suggesting he had disregarded serious medical counsel.

She also challenged the manner in which the marriage was conducted, pointing out that he had never met Tope's family or properly sought their blessing before taking her as a wife.

In her words:

"You kept a lady in your house without knowing her family. You knew doctors said she shouldn't get pregnant for 5 years because of cancer dr¥g, yet you kept getting her pregnant. She even had a m!scarr!age in May. You said Tope only gave you 1.2 million. Don't worry, we'll trace her bank statements. You said she bought you gold. Didn't you know she was sm0k!ng then, before you collected the gold? If you truly wanted to marry her, you would have met her family. You don't know anyone, and you're calling yourself a shepherd."

Badia's outburst reflects the grief and anger of someone who felt her friend was failed by those closest to her in her final chapter.

Here is the Instagram video of Bashira Badia addressing her late friend's husband over some grave allegations:

Fans react to Bashira Badia's video

Here are soem of the comments below:

@abikeadey08 reacted:

"Tope is the real story hmmm but please let her soul rest edakun.:"

@jaishulah said:

"Everybody just dey go through one or two... This life ehn."

@jannatafridaous wrote:

"But you people should have come out before she died haaaa I know she will get justice."

@judiths_oven commented:

"All this ones na medicine after death, why una no rescue her when she dey alive."

Tope Osoba's ex drags her husband

Legit.ng had reported that a fresh controversy had emerged surrounding the late actress Tope Osoba’s marriage to clergyman Itunu after a content creator shared allegations made by her former husband during a lengthy livestream.

According to the ex-husband, the cleric allegedly collected his clothes and his mother’s name under the guise of conducting prayers. The claims have since sparked reactions online, with fans expressing shock and questioning the circumstances surrounding Tope Osoba’s marriage to the clergyman.

Source: Legit.ng