Kalu Kalu Agu, a lawyer, has declared that the 27 Rivers lawmakers who exited the PDP to join the APC have lost their seats in parliament

Legit.ng reported that Kalu said that an elected official can only defect from his party to another during his term if there is a leadership struggle within the party

Barr. Kalu stated that the PDP is conducting its affairs "without any faction" anywhere in the country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A lawyer, Kalu Kalu has said the 27 lawmakers from Rivers state who recently left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state have lost their seats in parliament.

Legit.ng recalls that the Rivers lawmakers exited the PDP for the main opposition, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The political crisis in Rivers state continues. Photo credits:@Topboychriss, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

"27 Rivers' lawmakers' seats already vacant" - Lawyer

Kalu, in an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, December 12, noted that the law states that an elected official can only defect from his party to another during the course of his term if there is a leadership struggle within the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He explained:

“The 27 affected constituencies, their seats are already vacant, going by the provision of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as uttered.

"Once you defect from the political party from which you won election, to another political party before the expiration of the house upon which you were elected, that you automatically lose that seat.”

27 Pro-Wike lawmakers dump PDP for APC in Rivers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that about 27 members of the Rivers state house of assembly, who are said to be loyal to the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, reportedly defected to the APC.

The lawmakers dumped the PDP for the APC on Monday, December 11, during the sitting of the house.

Defecting lawmakers: INEC told to conduct by-elections

Legit.ng also reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organise bye-elections for the 27 vacant constituencies in the Rivers state house of assembly.

During a press conference held on Tuesday, December 12, Daniel Okwa, the group's convener, expressed concern about the implications of recent events in Rivers for democracy in the country.

Source: Legit.ng