A video of Iyabo Ojo and her son-in-law, Juma Jux, at Peller and Jarvis' wedding in Lagos has gone viral

The actress, nicknamed Queen Mother, was spotted dropping bundles of mint notes into a spraying box on stage

Juma Jux followed suit with a neat wad of mixed denominations before hugging the couple and rejoining his wife, Priscilla

A video capturing how actress Iyabo Ojo and her son-in-law, Tanzanian music star Juma Jux, showed love at Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding has been circulating online and stirring conversations among fans.

The couple, popular content creator Peller and his bride Jarvis, held a star-studded traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos on August 1st. Guests arrived in matching aso ebi and gele, making the occasion one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the season.

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo and Juma Jux make money rain at Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris/@peller089

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo takes the stage

In the clip making the rounds on social media, Iyabo Ojo, widely known as Queen Mother, walked up to the stage with bundles of mint naira notes and methodically placed them into the designated box for spraying. Her deliberate, one-by-one style of dropping the cash did not go unnoticed by viewers.

Iyabo Ojo and Juma Jux attend Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding in Lagos Photo credit@itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Juma Jux followed shortly after, stepping onto the stage with his own collection of neatly arranged notes in different denominations. Unlike his mother-in-law, he dropped everything at once before warmly embracing both Peller and Jarvis with a hug. He then returned to his seat beside his wife, Priscilla, Iyabo Ojo's daughter.

Here is the X video of Peller, Iyabo Ojo, and Juma Jux at ther wedding, gifting the couple:

Fans react to the wedding video

The clip sparked a wave of commentary online, with many users drawn to the contrasting styles in which the two celebrities gifted the couple. Here are some of the comments below:

@Eraniya Osogbo wrote:

"Women and paparazzi…. Men drop everything once, the other lady Dey drop am one one Dey count am?"

@Passcode echem asked:

"Where dem dey see mint??"

@UTDTIMMY07 reacted:

"Be like this wedding na till tomorrow"

@iam_pinkyvady commented:

"This guy wedding na just another money laundering skim"

Jarvis' first look at her wedding

Legit.ng had reported that a video from Jarvis' traditional wedding had gone viral across social media, capturing the bride appearing to struggle to move comfortably in her fitted gown during the ceremony.

The clip quickly attracted widespread attention, with many viewers focusing on the design of her outfit and how it affected her mobility.

The viral footage also sparked conversations about her bridal makeup, with social media users sharing mixed reactions to her overall wedding look.

Source: Legit.ng