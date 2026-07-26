Primate Elijah Ayodele cautioned INEC to protect its servers and BVAS technology ahead of the 2027 general elections

The cleric named 11 states, including Lagos, Kano, and Enugu, where he said electoral irregularities could occur

Ayodele also warned INEC officials against accepting financial inducements that could compromise the votes in the 2027 elections

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a public warning to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urging the body to secure its digital systems before the 2027 general elections.

The warning came through a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, in which the cleric called on INEC to ensure its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal remain fully operational throughout the election cycle.

Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned INEC ahead of the 2027 elections Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Ayodele's warning on INEC servers

Ayodele said a failure in electronic result transmission could open the door to rigging and damage public trust in the electoral process.

He added:

"INEC should work seriously on its server so it won't be hacked during the election. There will be some places where IReV won't work, and when it's done manually, it will lead to rigging. INEC must be careful so that nothing will go wrong in the election."

Beyond technology, the cleric called on the commission to closely monitor its own personnel, noting that attempts to bribe electoral officers were likely.

He noted:

"Nigerians will hold INEC responsible if anything goes wrong in the election. The commission must talk to its officials not to be involved in any shady deal regarding the election. There is no way they won't try to induce them with money, but they must stand their ground because if any manipulation is detected, INEC will pay heavily for it."

11 states flagged for electoral risk

The cleric went further by identifying specific states he believes face a higher risk of electoral irregularities if precautionary measures are not taken. The states he named are Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Yobe, Cross River, Oyo, Enugu, Adamawa, and Lagos.

He called on INEC to pay close attention to these areas and invest in training its officials to prevent fraud.

Ayodele said:

"Everyone must watch well in these areas in order not to have issues. There will be some foul play in these states. INEC's server needs to be protected, and the commission must do the needful; if not, we will witness so many irregularities. The officials of INEC must be trained to avoid fraud or any other form of atrocities."

Ayodele has a long record of issuing public pronouncements on political matters, elections, and governance in Nigeria, frequently calling on institutions to act ahead of potential problems.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns INEC of potential violence in 2027 Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

How mass kidnapping shaped Nigeria elections

Legit.ng earlier reported that unprecedented school abductions raised security questions in Nigeria amid upcoming 2027 general elections.

The recent coordinated attacks in Oyo and Borno highlighted a troubling pattern of political exploitation, as they happened under former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and late Muhammadu Buhari.

President Bola Tinubu's administration faced the same pressure to prevent the abduction crisis from defining its legacy, recording partial success with the recent rescue of Oyo pupils and teachers.

Source: Legit.ng