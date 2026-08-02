Cubana Chief Priest stormed Peller and Jarvis' white wedding on August 1 with his wife, arriving in grand style

The celebrity barman publicly declared his pride in Peller hours after the event via an Instagram post

Cubana credited himself with mentoring the TikToker, saying Peller has grown into a husband and will soon be a father

Cubana Chief Priest made sure his presence at Peller's wedding was felt, showing up with bundles of cash and later sharing a heartfelt message that has since gone viral.

The flamboyant socialite and his wife attended the August 1 white wedding of TikTok content creator Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, and his bride Jarvis, born Amadou Elizabeth.

Cubana Chief Priest celebrated Peller and Jarvis' wedding in grand style, gifting the couple cash during the ceremony. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/peller089

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, Cubana Chief Priest was seen walking up to the couple's seats, exchanging greetings, and then signalling to an aide who brought several bundles of cash, which he handed over to the newlyweds.

Watch CP gifting the couple bundles of cash below:

Why Cubana CP says he's proud of Peller

Hours after the celebration, Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram page to share a fuller video of his attendance and to explain his emotional connection to the moment.

The businessman described the TikToker as someone he personally mentored and pointed to the wedding day as proof that his lessons had taken root.

He wrote:

"Pulled Up On My Boy @peller089 On His Big Day, I'm So Proud Of Him Because, I Taught Him Things & He Learnt Well, He's Now A Husband & Soon He Will Be A Father. He's So Blessed Because He Who Finds A Wife Finds A Good Thing & Obtains Favour From God. W'ssssss JarPel❤️‍🔥 In The Lovely Chat."

A star-studded Peller, Jarvis wedding

The August 1 white wedding was the final and most lavish leg of a multi-city celebration.

Peller and Jarvis had previously completed traditional rites in Benin City, followed by a civil ceremony, before the grand finale brought Nigerian entertainment's biggest names under one roof.

Fuji singer Sule Alao Malaika performed, while music legend Kwam 1 and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux also graced the occasion with their presence and gifts.

Nollywood stars Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Badmus, and Aunty Ramota were among the guests, alongside fellow content creators Geh Geh and Cute Abiola, with socialites including Pretty Mike of Lagos and real estate mogul King Ochacho rounding out the A-list crowd.

Watch the video of how Cubana Chief Priest and his wife attended Peller's wedding and why he said he is proud of the TikToker below:

Fans react to Cubana Chief Priest's post

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration for the socialite's gesture:

@gerrardmgba wrote:

"Cpnosmall ❤️ Billionaire With Goodheart God Bless U And Your Family Forever @cubana_chiefpriest Lolo CP Nwayi Ọma @_deangels"

@babycandy24 commented:

"The CP himself and his queen 👑❤️😍😍 that is how to pull out 🔥🔥"

@modern_thugs said:

"👏🔥🔥CP delivered his polling Unit nice 🔥🔥 Aura… day cry 🔥💯"

@myowerriblog wrote:

"Ihe Abata 1 Of Owerri ❤️"

@updatedsweetkid2k commented:

"God bless you sir Aba to the world 🌎"

@ellalovebestaaron added:

"BIG CP ❤️❤️❤️ ALWAYS SHOWING LOVE ❤️ 😍 💖 ❣️"

Cubana Chief Priest joined other celebrity guests at Peller and Jarvis' wedding and publicly celebrated the couple's new beginning. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/peller089

Source: Instagram

Billionaire gifts Peller, Jarvis mansion at wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis received a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja as a wedding gift from billionaire King Ochacho.

The businessman revealed that his children insisted on the lavish present because they see Peller as an inspiration to their generation.

An emotional Peller expressed deep gratitude, recalling how his casual invitation to King Ochacho turned into a life-changing surprise.

Source: Legit.ng