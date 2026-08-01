Arsenal has reached an agreement with Newcastle United for Bruno Guimaraes after raising their bid to €90m plus add-ons

The 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder has already agreed personal terms on a long-term contract running until 2031

Guimaraes asked Newcastle to delay his pre-season travel to allow his move to the Emirates Stadium to be finalised

Arsenal have agreed a transfer deal with Newcastle United for Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, with the Gunners set to pay a base fee of €90m plus performance-related bonuses for the 28-year-old captain.

The North London club had two previous offers, worth €70m and €80m, respectively, rejected by Newcastle before submitting the revised proposal that has now been accepted.

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Newcastle United for the transfer of captain Bruno Guimaraes after raising their bid to €90m plus add-ons. Photo by teph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, Guimaraes has separately agreed personal terms on a contract that would keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2031.

Guimaraes pushes to complete the move

The Brazilian international has been keen to seal a switch to Arsenal for more than a month.

According to talkSPORT, he informed Newcastle's club hierarchy and former manager Eddie Howe that he wanted to leave St James' Park to compete in the Champions League, a competition the Magpies failed to qualify for ahead of the new season.

To allow the transfer to be wrapped up, Guimaraes requested that his pre-season trip to Newcastle's training camp in La Manga be postponed.

While the club suggested his schedule had always allowed some flexibility after the World Cup, sources close to the player confirmed his travel arrangements were adjusted specifically to accommodate the move.

Arsenal expect to complete the remaining details around bonus structures and agent fees within the coming days, after which Guimaraes will undergo a medical before linking up with his new teammates.

Newcastle face major summer rebuild

The departure of Guimaraes adds to a turbulent summer for Newcastle.

The club has already seen Sandro Tonali join Tottenham Hotspur and Anthony Gordon move to Barcelona, while manager Eddie Howe has also stepped down.

To prepare for Guimaraes' expected exit, Newcastle moved early to sign Aladji Bamba from Monaco.

His former club Lyon stand to benefit financially from the deal. A 20 per cent sell-on clause in Guimaraes' original contract means the French side will receive more than €8m from the final transfer fee.

Arsenal, who claimed the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years last season by pipping Manchester City, are now considered favourites to defend their crown in 2026/27.

The addition of Guimaraes to Mikel Arteta's midfield is expected to significantly strengthen their squad ahead of a campaign that will also include Champions League football.

Arsenal get greenlight to sign Newcastle midfielder

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Arsenal's pursuit of Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, as the Gunners aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2026/27 season.

With the potential to create the "best midfield in the world," fans are left wondering if the club is willing to part with key players to secure his signature.

Source: Legit.ng