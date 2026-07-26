Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Accord Party's national leadership met in Osogbo to discuss the party's direction ahead of the 2027 elections in Nigeria

The Accord Party leadership also raised concerns about the upcoming Osun governorship election, warning against violence and the use of security forces

Senior party officials, including the National Chairman Maxwell Mgbudem and state chairmen from across Nigeria, attended the Osogbo meeting

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and the national leadership of the Accord Party have thrown their weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, endorsing him as their preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

According to a Facebook post by lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, the endorsement followed a meeting held late Saturday, July 25, in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, where the governor sat down with top officials of the party to talk through key issues affecting the organisation. Olajengbesi is a key ally of Governor Adeleke.

During the meeting, party leaders expressed the view that the Tinubu administration should be given the opportunity to complete the infrastructure projects it has started, specifically mentioning the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and the Sokoto-Badagry Highway as projects that must be seen through to completion.

Accord Party and Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state favour APC's President Bola Tinubu over Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: @atiku, @MrPeterObi, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Accord Party raises alarm over Osun election

The gathering also turned attention to the forthcoming Osun state governorship election scheduled for August. Party leaders used the occasion to speak out strongly against electoral misconduct, putting on record their concerns about violence, intimidation, and the potential deployment of security forces against Accord Party members in the state. They warned that such actions would not be tolerated.

Several senior officials of the party were present at the Saturday meeting. The national leadership in attendance included National Chairman Maxwell Mgbudem, Deputy National Chairman Maryam Sale, National Secretary Ajaja Abiola Adebukola, National Treasurer Abdulazeez Oyeniyi Salaudeen, National Organising Secretary Ibe Thankgod, and National Publicity Secretary Omorogbe Joseph. State chairmen of the party drawn from across the country also attended.

The Accord Party's decision to back Tinubu places it among the growing number of political groups that have publicly declared support for the incumbent president well ahead of the 2027 general elections.

2027 election: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, set to clash

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Tinubu, a longtime All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, is seeking a second term.

Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku flies the flag of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Read the latest update on Accord Party's direction ahead of the 2027 elections on Facebook below:

Read more on the 2027 election

Dare makes bold 2027 election prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sunday Dare, special adviser to President Tinubu on media and public communication, said the incumbent Nigerian leader currently remains the most favoured candidate to win the 2027 presidential election, citing the federal government’s ongoing reforms and his principal's pedigree.

In a recent interview on the Mic ON Podcast, monitored by Legit.ng, Dare explained that barring a major political upset, the odds remain in Tinubu’s favour.

Source: Legit.ng