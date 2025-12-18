Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Four members of the House of Representatives have resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by Channels TV on Thursday, December 18, the federal lawmakers joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP loses lawmakers to APC

The members are Manuchim Umezuruike, representing Port Harcourt 1 Federal Constituency; Boniface Emerengwa, representing Ikwerre/Emuoha Federal Constituency; Awake-Inombek Abiante, representing Andoni/Opobo Federal Constituency; and Boma Goodhead, representing Asari-Toru Federal Constituency.

