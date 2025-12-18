Breaking: 4 Rivers House of Reps Members Resign from PDP, Join APC, Full List Emerges
FCT, Abuja - Four members of the House of Representatives have resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
As reported by Channels TV on Thursday, December 18, the federal lawmakers joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
PDP loses lawmakers to APC
The members are Manuchim Umezuruike, representing Port Harcourt 1 Federal Constituency; Boniface Emerengwa, representing Ikwerre/Emuoha Federal Constituency; Awake-Inombek Abiante, representing Andoni/Opobo Federal Constituency; and Boma Goodhead, representing Asari-Toru Federal Constituency.
