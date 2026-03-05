President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the renewal of the appointment of the director-general of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Professor Ayo Omotayo.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, explained that the appointment would be for a final term of four years.

Omotayo was first appointed by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2021. His appointment was confirmed by the Senate in February 2022. The presidential appointee is a Professor of Environmental Sustainability.

He attended the University of Ibadan from 1980 to 1990, where he obtained a PhD in Geography. He began his teaching career at the Lagos State University in 1985 and rose through the ranks to become a Senior Lecturer in 1992 at the age of 30. He was the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences between 2012 and 2017 and the Director of the Centre for Planning at Lagos State University until he was appointed Director-General of the National Institute in 2021.

The announcement of the renewal has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Joshtisun criticised the appointment of Omotayo:

"Nigerian government with funny funny appointments shaa, because how do you explain the appointment of someone who studied Geography and Environmental Sustainability as NIPSS DG? And we have several professors of Politics and Public Policy as well as Strategic Studies in Nigeria o."

IDC criticised the appointment:

"Govt of Yoruba by Yoruba and for Yorubas alone, just like Buhari did for his people. If e reach Igbo man turn una mouth go begin spew rubbish."

Momodu Ahmed criticised the recent cabinet reshuffle:

"Finance minister wey una sack, when she go take tell us where #1.15trillion dey. The ICPC and EFCC are deaf or blind now abi."

Alberto Osuji expressed excitement about the appointment:

"Superb, I am super excited for this appointment. I hear people say of kinsman, this is not the case for Prof. Ayo Omotayo. I am from the South East. Prof. is a great soul. I wouldn't say much as all we need to do is visit NIPSS and experience his extraordinary leadership."

Hon. Nexcafe said that the appointment of the professor is merited:

"This is a merit appointment. He was a dean of the faculty of social sciences in LASU from the department of geography. Congratulations on your new office."

