Identical twins who studied at the University of Ibadan have gone viral on social media after the completion of their studies at the institution

The twins shared a post on a popular social media platform with their photos and details of the course they studied and their CGPAs

The CGPAs of each individual caught the attention of many, who congratulated the twins on their academic achievement

Twins who both gained admission to study an important course, Philosophy, at the University of Ibadan in the year 2021 are trending online as they both finished with a first class degree with high CGPAs.

This was made known in a post shared on a popular social media platform by one of the identical twins.

Identical twins graduate from University of Ibadan

Fagbemi Elijah Taiwo announced that initially, they both didn't plan to post their achievements on social media until their dream or academic plans became a reality.

Taking to his LinkedIn profile, he, Fagbemi Elijah Taiwo, wrote:

"I had an intention, and the intention was not to post on LinkedIn until this became a reality. Now, here it is, my first post."

"🎓 Twin Minds. One Philosophy. One Dream."

He spoke about their achievements in the viral post, announcing the degree they both finished with and from the same institution.

Fagbemi Elijah Taiwo continued:

"We’re proud to share that we both graduated with First Class Honours from the Department of Philosophy, University of Ibadan!"

After speaking about their degrees, he proceeded to talk about the CGPAs they each finished with from the University of Ibadan.

The twin brother who shared the post online, Fagbemi Elijah Taiwo, revealed his CGPA and that of his brother.

He wrote:

"👑 Fagbemi Elisha Kehinde – Best Graduating Male Student, CGPA 3.74/4.0."

"✨ Fagbemi Elijah Taiwo – 2nd Best Graduating Male Student, CGPA 3.65/4.0."

"One journey and a shared excellence."

As he announced this, the achievement attracted the attention of many people online, who took to the comment section to congratulate them on their achievements.

Reactions as Identical twins bags first class

Fagbemi DANIEL DAMILARE said:

"Congratulations on this remarkable milestone. Greater heights in Jesus name."

Boluwaji Adegboye wrote:

"Hearty Congratulationsss guyssss. You inspireeeee."

Fagbemi Gideon ifeoluwa added:

"Congratulations to you guys."

