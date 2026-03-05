President Bola Tinubu has a major promotion for Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, his close ally and a kinsman of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, when he appointed him as a special adviser on political affairs.

Recall that in 2023, President Tinubu appointed Masari as a senior special assistant for the same role. However, the latest announcement showed that the former presidential aide has been promoted.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Masari, a popular kinsman of the late Muhammadu Buhari, as special adviser on political affairs Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

According to Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, the Katsina-born earlier served as the welfare secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) when Senator Adams Oshiomhole served as the party's national chairman.

The presidency explained that the former president's kinsman will work alongside Yau Darazo, who was appointed by President Tinubu in July 2023.

Recall that ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu appointed Masari as his vice presidential candidate placeholder. He resigned from the position, barely one month after his appointment and Vice President Kashim Shettima was appointed as his replacement.

However, many Nigerians have started congratulating Masari, while reacting to the new development. Below are some of their reactions:

Hon Nuhu Sada hammered on promotions Nigerians are expecting:

"The real promotion Nigerians are waiting for is improved security, economic relief, and leadership that truly works for the people."

OMA ANN wrote her expectations from Masari:

"Congrats to Alhaji Ibrahim Kabiru Masari. I will like to see the impact he’ll make as Special Adviser on Political Affairs for APC."

Badole congratulated the new presidential appointee and wished him well:

"Congratulations to Alhaji Ibrahim Kabiru Masari on this well-deserved promotion. Wishing him success in his new role as Special Adviser."

Muhammad Idris Abba spoke about the reality of time and life:

"Keep on with the upgrade. One day, you won’t all be there anymore; you’ll become history just like those who came before you."

Legend congratulated the former president's kinsman"

"Congrats to Alhaji Ibrahim Kabiru Masari A well-deserved promotion, wishing him success in his new role as Special Adviser on Political Affairs."

Aliyu Abdullahi wrote about the influence of the presidential aide in Tinubu's administration:

"Lol, it’s just a title upgrade. Masari has influence over many ministers in Tinubu’s cabinet."

TJ Associate praised the presidential appointee:

"He was the VP placeholder in 2022. He is a strongman in the government."

You can read more comments on Masari's appointment on X here:

Source: Legit.ng