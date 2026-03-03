ICPC Releases List of Documents, Devices Seized from El-Rufai’s Abuja Home in Court Filings
- The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) lists documents and devices seized from former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai's Abuja residence
- El-Rufai's N1bn fundamental rights suit against ICPC rejected by the Federal Capital Territory High Court
- Seized items include asset declarations, loan records, and corporate compliance documents for forensic analysis
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada
FCT, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has released a list of documents and electronic devices seized from the Abuja residence of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.
The ICPC also rejected a N1bn fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by El-Rufai over alleged illegal arrest, detention, and the search of his residence last month.
The anti-graft agency made this known in court filings before the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday, March 2, 2026.
As reported by The Punch, ICPC said its officials were accompanied by the Police and El-Rufai’s wife, Hadiza, and his son, Mohammed witnessed the operation.
Documents, devices seized from El-Rufai’s Abuja
- Records of domestic and foreign loans approved by the Kaduna State House of Assembly from 2015 to 2023
- Interim investigation reports involving El-Rufai and associates.
- Documents linked to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) welfare secretary
- Irrevocable Powers of Attorney for multiple properties
- Afri-Venture Capital Company documents
- Investor account statements
- Asset declaration forms
- Land documents
- Certificates of registration for business entities
- Corporate compliance records
- Client Know-Your-Customer files
- Ecobank Nigeria Plc share certificates
- Student financial services papers
- Valuation reports
- Deeds of assignment,
- Payment mandates
- Media/publicity materials from the Office of the ex-governor.
The commission said all items were documented and sealed for forensic analysis.
The ICPC stated that a detailed Device Documentation Form captured serial numbers, types, storage details, and accessories of the gadgets.
El-Rufai family breaks silence over ICPC claim
Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai described ICPC allegations against the former Kaduna state governor as “a blatant lie.”
The El-Rufai family accused the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of conducting a “circus of chicanery.”
The lawmaker called on Nigerians to pray for peace and emphasised the constitutional right to silence.
Last important message El-Rufai told Nigerians
Legit.ng also reported that El-Rufai addressed Nigerians in a viral video before honouring an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
El-Rufai said he anticipated possible detention as he appeared before the EFCC and chose to speak directly to Nigerians ahead of the move.
The former governor urged citizens to uphold the law, resolve disputes peacefully, and rely on law enforcement agencies while holding them accountable.
Source: Legit.ng
