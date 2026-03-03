The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) lists documents and devices seized from former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai's Abuja residence

El-Rufai's N1bn fundamental rights suit against ICPC rejected by the Federal Capital Territory High Court

Seized items include asset declarations, loan records, and corporate compliance documents for forensic analysis

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has released a list of documents and electronic devices seized from the Abuja residence of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The ICPC also rejected a N1bn fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by El-Rufai over alleged illegal arrest, detention, and the search of his residence last month.

ICPC seizes key documents from El-Rufai's residence amid legal battle over arrest. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

The anti-graft agency made this known in court filings before the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday, March 2, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, ICPC said its officials were accompanied by the Police and El-Rufai’s wife, Hadiza, and his son, Mohammed witnessed the operation.

Documents, devices seized from El-Rufai’s Abuja

Records of domestic and foreign loans approved by the Kaduna State House of Assembly from 2015 to 2023

Interim investigation reports involving El-Rufai and associates.

Documents linked to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) welfare secretary

Irrevocable Powers of Attorney for multiple properties

Afri-Venture Capital Company documents

Investor account statements

Asset declaration forms

Land documents

Certificates of registration for business entities

Corporate compliance records

Client Know-Your-Customer files

Ecobank Nigeria Plc share certificates

Student financial services papers

Valuation reports

Deeds of assignment,

Payment mandates

Media/publicity materials from the Office of the ex-governor.

The commission said all items were documented and sealed for forensic analysis.

The ICPC stated that a detailed Device Documentation Form captured serial numbers, types, storage details, and accessories of the gadgets.

ICPC reveals contents of seized items from El-Rufai's home in Abuja. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai family breaks silence over ICPC claim

Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai described ICPC allegations against the former Kaduna state governor as “a blatant lie.”

The El-Rufai family accused the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of conducting a “circus of chicanery.”

The lawmaker called on Nigerians to pray for peace and emphasised the constitutional right to silence.

Read more stories on El-Rufai:

Last important message El-Rufai told Nigerians

Legit.ng also reported that El-Rufai addressed Nigerians in a viral video before honouring an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

El-Rufai said he anticipated possible detention as he appeared before the EFCC and chose to speak directly to Nigerians ahead of the move.

The former governor urged citizens to uphold the law, resolve disputes peacefully, and rely on law enforcement agencies while holding them accountable.

Source: Legit.ng