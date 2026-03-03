Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai refused to answer ICPC’s allegations, insisting he would only respond in court

Fresh details have emerged on what former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, told investigators of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) during his detention.

El-Rufai, who has been in ICPC custody since 19 February 2026, following his earlier detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), reportedly declined to respond to allegations presented to him by investigators.

As reported by Premium Times, the former governor, in written statements dated 19 and 20 February, insisted that he would only respond to allegations in a court of law.

According to documents filed by the ICPC in opposition to his N1 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit, El-Rufai described the investigation and detention as politically motivated.

“I do not believe these investigations amount to law enforcement. This is political persecution, which only a judge can decide upon,” he reportedly wrote while in custody.

Attempted arrest and home search

According to the ICPC’s counter-affidavit, the commission, with support from the State Security Service (SSS), initially attempted to arrest El-Rufai at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on 5 February upon his return from Egypt. The attempt was unsuccessful.

The anti-graft agency later served him an invitation to appear before it. However, he was detained by the EFCC before the scheduled appearance and was subsequently transferred to the ICPC on 19 February.

On the same day, ICPC operatives executed a search warrant at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja. The commission claimed it recovered sensitive security documents and electronic equipment allegedly capable of tapping conversations.

But his son, Mohammed El-Rufai, a member of the House of Representatives, dismissed the claim, saying only old phones, laptops and flash drives were recovered from the house.

Why ICPC is investigating El-Rufai

The ICPC said its probe stems from a petition filed in June 2024 by Nus’ab Chambers, alleging diversion of state funds, loan mismanagement and procurement violations during El-Rufai’s tenure as governor.

However, the former governor reportedly invoked his right to remain silent during interrogation.

“In response to your question, and indeed all your questions, I have, on the advice of counsel, decided to exercise my right to silence,” he wrote.

Instead of addressing the allegations, El-Rufai reportedly used part of his statement to outline his background, including his education and professional history.

El-Rufai has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the EFCC, ICPC, SSS and the Attorney General of the Federation, challenging his arrest and detention.

He is asking the court to declare the actions of the agencies unlawful, award him N1 billion in damages and restrain authorities from freezing his bank accounts or seizing his property.

The former governor, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), maintains that the investigation is politically driven rather than a genuine anti-corruption effort.

