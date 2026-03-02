Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai described ICPC allegations against former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as “a blatant lie”

The family of former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has publicly dismissed claims by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) that wiretapping equipment and sensitive documents were recovered from his Abuja residence.

In a statement posted online, El-Rufai’s son, Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, via x, described the allegations as “a blatant lie” and criticised what he called a “circus of chicanery” by the anti-graft agency.

Breaking: Fresh Twist as El-Rufai Family Breaks Silence Over ICPC Claim, "This Is A Blatant Lie"

“In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I had tried to stay off social media to focus on Ramadan, my family and my work on behalf of the excellent people of Kaduna North. But I have chosen to break my silence to put an end to a blatant lie," Mohammed El-Rufai said.

Allegations labelled a smear campaign

The family statement, released for immediate publication, argued that the ICPC had engaged in what it described as “falsehoods and theatrical posturing” rather than following due process.

It accused the agency of targeting El-Rufai through media channels instead of adhering to the rule of law.

“It is deeply unfortunate that a constitutionally established agency has descended into what can only be described as a circus of chicanery, apparently designed to prosecute a media war rather than adhere to the rule of law,” the statement read.

El-Rufai's family calls for peace and restraint

Hon. Mohammed El-Rufai urged Nigerians to focus on peace and national unity, especially during the Ramadan period.

“Ramadan Mubarak to everyone. Please pray for peace, starting with Nigeria and then the world,” he added, emphasising the family’s commitment to lawful conduct and the constitutional right to silence.

The El-Rufai family’s response marks the first public comment since the ICPC claimed to have retrieved electronic and sensitive security materials from the former governor’s residence in Abuja, a development that has drawn significant national attention and debate.

ICPC denies El-Rufai bail move

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reportedly been denied a bail application by the ICPC, as a media aide gave an updated development on the matter.

The legal team of the former governor was said to have applied for bail for the former governor, but the anti-graft agency reportedly did not respond to the letter.

The continued detainment of El-Rufai has continued to raise concerns among the legal team and the family of the former governor.

