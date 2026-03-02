Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai addressed Nigerians in a viral video before honouring an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

A viral video has emerged showing former Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, addressing Nigerians just before his detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the recording, El-Rufai urged citizens to uphold the law and maintain peace in all aspects of life.

Speaking directly to the camera, El-Rufai said he was aware of the possibility of being detained as he honoured the EFCC’s invitation.

“Yes, as I leave my home to honour the invitation of the EFCC, I am quite aware of the likelihood that I may be detained, and it for an indeterminable level of time. So I thought I should leave a few messages for you so that we continue to communicate,” he said.

El-Rufia: Peaceful conduct is the foundation of democracy

In his message, El-Rufai emphasised the importance of lawful and peaceful behaviour in sustaining a democratic society, Vanguard reported.

He reminded Nigerians that disputes should be settled through proper channels rather than violence.

“It is unacceptable for anyone to take the law into his or her own hands. We should abide by the law. We should conduct ourselves peacefully and lawfully. And when we have disputes, private disputes should go to the courts; public disputes, the government will intervene,” he stated.

El-Rufai urged citizens to rely on the police and other law enforcement agencies for conflict resolution, while also holding these institutions accountable for improving their service.

“Yes, people may complain about the police, but it is the only police we have. So we should work to make it better. We should challenge the police to be better; we should challenge other law enforcement agencies to abide by the law and their rules of conduct and regulations,” he added.

El-Rufai: Lawfulness and peace as pillars of national progress

The former governor further stressed that peaceful behaviour is essential for national progress and warned against minor acts of unlawful conduct.

“Peaceful conduct is the foundation of every democracy, and if we want to sustain this democracy, which will lead to the progress of our country, we must restrain ourselves from any kind of unlawful conduct, however minor, whether it is driving on the wrong side of the road or ignoring traffic lights,” he said.

He concluded by appealing to all Nigerians to continuously observe the law and maintain peaceful conduct in their daily lives.

“Peace is the foundation of the progress of every society, and we can only have peaceful conduct if everyone abides by the law, and there is fairness and justice everywhere. I want to appeal to all Nigerians to bear this in mind every single day, every single hour, and every single second,” El-Rufai stated.

Judge withdraws from suit filed by El-Rufai

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja has transmitted the fundamental human rights case file that was instigated by the immediate past governor of Kaduna Ssate, Nasir El-Rufai, to the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), so that it can be reassigned.

The development came after Justice Belgore announced his withdrawal from the suit in an open court on Wednesday, February 27, saying that the return of the case file was necessary because he was proceeding on leave.

