Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The Rivers government has approved the recruitment of 5,000 teachers to strengthen service delivery in the education sector across the state.

As reported by Channels TV, the approval was granted by the Rivers State Executive Council at its second meeting of 2026, presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, with the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma-Odu, in attendance.

The Guardian also reported on this development concerning the All Progressives Congress (APC-led) administration.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting held at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, January 27, Honor Sirawoo, the permanent secretary (PS) of the ministry of information and communications, said the recruitment is deliberately targeted at improving the quality of education in the state.

According to him, 3,000 of the approved teachers will be deployed to basic and primary schools, while 2,000 will be assigned to post-primary institutions.

