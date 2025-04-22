Police Inspector Maxwell Zabu has reportedly shot himself dead in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Tuesday morning, April 22

The Superintendent of Police, Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson of the Rivers state police command, had confirmed the incident

CP Olugbenga Adepoju, the commissioner of police in the state, has ordered that the case be transferred to the SCIID for further investigation

There was a tragedy in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, in the early hours of Tuesday, April 22, where a police inspector, Maxwell Zabu, reportedly killed himself using a gun at Eagle Island residence of the former Port Harcourt Local Government Area's former chairman.

It was learnt that the incident had been reported to the police post at Eagle Island, which was under the Azikiwe Police Division. It was also said that detectives from the police division had visited the scene as part of the preliminary investigation of the incident.

Inspector Maxwell Zabu killed himself in Port Harcourt Photo Credit: @PoliceNg

Source: Twitter

Police speak as inspector killed himself in Rivers

According to The Guardian, the Superintendent of Police Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson of the Rivers state police command, had confirmed the incident, adding that preliminary investigation suggested that the deceased killed himself.

However, the police authority stated that investigations surrounding the circumstances of the incident were still ongoing.

Also, the commissioner of police in the state, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has directed the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), in Port Harcourt for an indept investigation.

Police inspector died after watching Arsenal match

This came barely two weeks after a police inspector, Stephen Enang, reportedly slumped and died while watching the Champions League clash between Arsenal and Real Madrid. The incident happened at a football viewing centre in Calabar, the Cross River state capital.

According to eyewitnesses, the late Inspector Enang was a diehard fan of the English club before his death. The late senior police officer was said to have been attached to the Akim Police Division along the IVV Way in Calabar.

It was reported that one of his friends, who did not want his name to be mentioned, disclosed that the late police inspector was found unconscious after the final whistle.

Police inspector dies at football viewing centre Photo Credit: @PoliceNg

Source: Twitter

Police officer died at Football viewing centre

The friend also added that the late police officer was a regular visitor at the football viewing centre, which was the place where the incident happened. The viewing centre is at Abang-Asang Street, Calabar Municipality Local Government Area of Cross River.

It was also learnt that the deceased did not show any sign of sickness before the match started, and he joined in the excitement when Arsenal scored its goals against Real Madrid.

Army denies claim that military checkpoint caused accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army had denied the report that its checkpoint at the Ugwu Onyeama on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Enugu.

Four people were said to have died during the accident, while ten others were said to have sustained a series of injuries.

According to the military, there was no checkpoint at the junction but a base by the roadside to curb the incessant kidnapping in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng