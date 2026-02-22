The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Joshua Ishaku, as the winner of the Bwari Area Council chairmanship election in Abuja.

This was announced by the INEC Returning Officer for the Bwari chairmanship election, Mohammed Nurudeen, on Sunday, February 22. Nurudeen explained that Ishaku garnered a total of 18,466 votes in the Saturday, February 21, area council election at the Nigerian capital.

