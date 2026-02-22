Breaking: Jubilation as INEC Declares Winner in Bwari Area Council
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Joshua Ishaku, as the winner of the Bwari Area Council chairmanship election in Abuja.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
This was announced by the INEC Returning Officer for the Bwari chairmanship election, Mohammed Nurudeen, on Sunday, February 22. Nurudeen explained that Ishaku garnered a total of 18,466 votes in the Saturday, February 21, area council election at the Nigerian capital.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng