Breaking: INEC Declares Winner Kwali Area Council Poll, a PDP vs APC Race
The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Daniel Nuhu, has been declared the winner of the Kwali Area Council chairmanship election. According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nuhu polled a total of 17,032 votes in the election.
Nuhu secured his victory in the majority of the wards to defeat his closest rival, Haruna Pai of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 8,575 votes in the election, which was held on Saturday, February 21.
Source: Legit.ng
