The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has projected a landslide victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He stated that traditional rulers and stakeholders in the area have reaffirmed their support for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umo Eno.

APC executives emerge through consensus

Akpabio, who hails from Essien Udim, addressed journalists shortly after new APC local government officers were chosen through a consensus process. He urged the newly elected executives to maintain unity within the party and strengthen grassroots structures.

According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, on Sunday, Akpabio congratulated party members, describing the development as a reaffirmation of loyalty to both the President and the Governor.

Endorsement of Tinubu and Eno

Akpabio said:

“My people have once again endorsed President Bola Tinubu. I am very satisfied with the exercise. This is very, very significant. They have done this before. It is not the first time the people of my local government have endorsed President Tinubu and Governor Eno.”

According to PUNCH, he added that traditional rulers had declared there should be no consultations in their domain for any presidential candidate outside Tinubu or gubernatorial candidate outside Eno.

Confidence in voter strength

The Senate President expressed confidence in the electoral strength of Essien Udim, noting that the area would deliver massive votes for the APC in 2027.

He said:

“This is a very populous local government that is sure to give the President and the Governor over 180,000 votes based on the current voter registration. It was a very peaceful exercise. They have elected their officers for the council through consensus. I am very pleased to be a participant and a witness to this grand occasion.”

He further thanked Governor Eno for maintaining peace in the state, adding:

“When the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice. I will sit down there and watch my people rejoicing, and I say, congratulations to the APC for already winning a second term in Essien Udim Local Government Area.”

PUNCH Online reports that the endorsement comes amid early political positioning across states, as parties begin to consolidate their bases ahead of the 2027 polls. Key stakeholders are leveraging local structures and traditional institutions to signal alignment and mobilise support.

