Governor Dauda Lawal had presented certificates to 50 Zamfara scholarship graduates whose results were withheld for nine years

The state government cleared outstanding fees after reviewing the case and engaging the university

The beneficiaries had included a first-class Chemistry graduate and several second-class Upper degree holders

Governor Dauda Lawal has resolved a long-running academic setback for 50 Zamfara scholarship beneficiaries whose certificates were withheld for nine years due to unpaid tuition fees at Crescent University, Abeokuta.

The certificates were formally handed over on Thursday at the Grand Chamber of the Government House in Gusau, bringing closure to a delay that stalled the graduates’ career progress.

Governor Dauda Lawal presents certificates to Zamfara scholarship graduates in Gusau. Photo: FB/DaudaLawal

Source: Facebook

According to a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the affected students completed their studies under a previous administration but could not access their results because outstanding fees were never cleared.

The prolonged lapse left many of the graduates unable to pursue employment or further education.

Nine-year certificate impasse resolved

The statement explained that the current administration reviewed the matter and opened discussions with the university to resolve the debt.

It read in part:

“Governor Dauda Lawal has presented certificates to 50 graduates of the Crescent University, Abeokuta, who were sponsored by a previous state government.

“The Crescent University refused to release the students’ results due to nonpayment of tuition fees.

“The state government under Governor Dauda Lawal, after carefully studying the case, reached out to the university and settled the outstanding tuition fees.

“Among the 50 students, there is a First Class graduate in Chemistry and several Second Class Upper degree holders.”

Officials and students pose during the presentation ceremony at Government House. Photo: FB/DaudaLawal

Source: Facebook

Education commitment reaffirmed in Gusau

The release added that the move reflected the administration’s renewed focus on education and accountability. It also described the outcome as evidence that the state of emergency declared in key sectors was producing tangible results.

During the presentation, Lawal assured the beneficiaries that his government would continue to place education at the centre of its development agenda. He encouraged the graduates to apply their training responsibly and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the state.

