The Zamfara APC denied receiving any defection letter from Governor Dauda Lawal and dismissed the report as false

The party described the claim as fabricated, misleading, and intended to create confusion within the political space

APC officials urged members and residents of Zamfara State to ignore the report entirely

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has dismissed reports suggesting that Governor Dauda Lawal had formally indicated plans to defect to the ruling party. The party said no such communication had been received and described the claim as false.

The APC made its position known on Friday night after a report circulated alleging that Lawal, who is currently a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, had written to signal his intention to join the APC.

Party officials said the story was designed to mislead the public and stir unnecessary speculation.

In a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Mallam Yusuf Idris, the APC said the report was fabricated and wrongly attributed to Tambarin Gusau. He said the claim lacked any factual basis and should not be taken seriously by party members or residents of the state.

APC rejects defection claims

According to Idris, the party became aware of the report through informal channels and was surprised by its content. He described it as “unfortunate, unfounded and clearly mischievous,” adding that those behind it were bent on spreading misinformation for ulterior motives.

“The Zamfara State chapter of the APC today came across a fabricated report purported to have emanated from Tambarin Gusau, claiming that Governor Dauda Lawal has sent a letter to the party expressing his desire to join the APC,” he said.

He explained that the APC followed clear internal procedures on matters of membership and defection. Idris said any official correspondence of such importance would pass through recognised structures and leadership organs of the party.

Party urges public to ignore report

Idris maintained that no letter was received from the governor and that the party had no knowledge of any move by Lawal to abandon the PDP. He said the APC would not rely on rumours or anonymous claims when dealing with sensitive political issues.

“The party did not receive any letter from Governor Dauda Lawal as claimed, nor is the APC aware of any recent moves by the governor to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC,” he stated.

The party spokesperson urged APC supporters and the wider public in Zamfara State to disregard the report completely. He said it was a work of imagination aimed at creating confusion and tension within the political space.

The APC also called on those spreading such stories to act responsibly, warning that persistent misinformation could undermine public trust and political stability in the state.

