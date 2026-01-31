CJID and INEC have launched training to combat election misinformation ahead of the February 21 Area Council election

Abuja, FCT - The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), through its Media in National Elections Project (MiNE) and DUBAWA, in partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has commenced a 2-day Media Information Literacy (MIL) and fact-checking training for INEC officials.

This training is part of a broader initiative to strengthen INEC officials' understanding of information flow and how to address the growing threat of mis- and disinformation during elections.

The training, held in Abuja, brought together 25 INEC staff and members from the six (6) area councils of the FCT to prepare for the February 21 Area Council election.

How is INEC safeguarding the electoral process?

The administrative secretary, representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for INEC, gave the opening remark. She expressed INEC’s commitment to safeguarding the electoral process, especially in an increasingly digital information environment.

“In today’s digital age, the media environment, particularly social and online media, has become a powerful force in shaping public perception of elections. While it offers opportunities for transparency and voter education, it also poses serious risks when abused,” she said.

She noted that false and misleading information circulated online can undermine electoral credibility, threaten election security, and erode public trust if not properly addressed. She affirmed that INEC’s responsibilities extend beyond election logistics.

“As we prepare for forthcoming electoral activities, including the FCT area council elections, we must also protect the information environment around elections. Accurate information must prevail over falsehood,” she said. She encouraged participants to engage fully with the training and apply the knowledge gained to strengthen institutional communication and promote credible elections.

How can INEC combat misinformation?

Also speaking at the event, Akintunde Babatunde, Executive Director of CJID, described INEC as one of Nigeria’s most critical democratic institutions, but also one of the most vulnerable to public distrust driven by misinformation. According to him, MIL is essential to help INEC and its partners recognise that information warfare is real and must be addressed collaboratively.

“This training is not about blame. It is about partnership, how INEC’s framework and CJID’s technical capacity can work together to protect electoral integrity and also protect election officials,” Akintunde said.

He added that CJID has implemented similar interventions across 13 African countries, working with election management bodies to address the growing influence of digital disinformation.

How does CJID enhance journalism in Africa?

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development CJID is an African media technology organisation that operates in 13 African countries. Founded in 2014 as a non-governmental organisation in Nigeria, the Centre has been a leader in investigative journalism, innovation, open data, verification, the promotion of journalist welfare and safety, elections, and the freedom of information and expression. Leveraging technology, CJID expands the reach and impact of journalism across Anglophone and Francophone Africa, serving as a watchdog for democracy.

The Media in National Elections (MiNE) project of the CJID focuses on enhancing electoral process accountability through a multifaceted engagement approach that brings together civil society organisations, election management bodies, and advocacy groups.

DUBAWA is a verification and fact-checking project initiated by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), with a mission to instil a culture of truth and verification in public discourse and journalism through partnerships with media, government, civil society organisations, technology giants, and the public.

