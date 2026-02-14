North Central Youths Support Group pledged to mobilise five million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu across the North Central region

A pro-government youth organisation, the North Central Youths Support Group for Tinubu, has declared its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election, pledging to mobilise no fewer than five million votes across the region.

The group made the declaration on Saturday, February 14, in Abuja during the inauguration of its national and state executives, an event that attracted youth leaders and political stakeholders from the six North Central states and the Federal Capital Territory.

We will deliver five million votes – DG

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Saturday, February 14, Director-General, Abdullahi Muhammed Jemil, said the organisation was committed to grassroots mobilisation to secure the President’s re-election.

“We promise five million votes within our power to deliver our President. We need your guidance, advice and protection,” Jemil said.

He explained that the group planned to engage communities, institutions and markets across the region, describing Tinubu as the best option for Nigeria at this time.

Focus on voter registration and ward mobilisation

Jemil urged state coordinators, women leaders and national officers to immediately activate structures at state, local government and ward levels, stressing the importance of voter registration.

“Getting voters’ cards is our machinery to deliver our President. We are committed to working across 1,432 wards in the North Central and the FCT to ensure President Tinubu’s re-election by the special grace of God,” he said.

Group urges patience with economic reforms

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Hassan Omale Atayoma, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the current administration’s economic policies despite prevailing hardships.

“People say they are suffering. Of course. Even when you farm, you must work before you eat. But at the end of the day, there will be food,” Atayoma said.

He argued that the President’s reforms would yield long-term benefits and said the group’s support was based on what he described as Tinubu’s record of appointments and infrastructure development in the region.

“We know what he has done for us. He has appointed our men and women to very critical positions. We hope that if he returns, there will be more appointments and more development for our youths,” he added.

Youth leaders push voter turnout

The National Youth Ambassador of the forum, Ngbede Odoh, called on young people in the region to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise.

He noted that votes from the North Central for Tinubu in the 2023 election were slightly above four million, despite over 12 million registered voters, and urged members to intensify sensitisation efforts ahead of 2027.

support group: Tinubu took bold economic decisions

Representing the National Director of the Tinubu Support Group, Umar Tanko Yankasi, Hassan Sadiq said Nigeria needed leadership grounded in economic expertise.

“These are economic ideas that countries like America, Germany and the UK followed before getting to where they are today,” Yankasi said through his representative.

He urged the youths to build strong ward-level structures across the seven states of the region, describing effective grassroots organisation as key to electoral victory.

Campaign must be peaceful and strategic

The group’s Legal Adviser, Isah Iliyasu, cautioned members to pursue their mobilisation drive with diplomacy and restraint.

He said the 2027 election must be approached through lobbying and subtle canvassing, rather than aggression, as the group works towards fulfilling its pledge of delivering five million votes.

Source: Legit.ng