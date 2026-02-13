Nasir El-Rufai alleges NSA Nuhu Ribadu ordered his arrest at Abuja airport

He claims NSA's phone was tapped, revealing directives for his detention

Public reactions highlight concerns over national security and accountability

FCT, Abuja - The former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, of ordering his arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that security operatives attempted to arrest El-Rufai on Thursday, February 12, 2026, upon arrival from Cairo, Egypt.

The former governor claimed that Ribadu personally ordered the DSS to arrest him

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) alleged that the NSA’s phone was tapped.

He claimed that those who tapped Ribadu’s phone heard him directing security operatives to detain him.

“The NSA’s call was tapped. They do that to our calls too, and we heard him saying they should arrest me”

He stated this while speaking on Friday, February 13, 2026, in an interview with Arise Television.

Reactions as El-Rufai accuses Ribadu of orering his arrest

@de_generalnoni

This is serious indictment. You mean you support a man’s phone being häcked! In saner climes- He will be picked up after this interview— He must provide that person!

@zeesol16

They tapped the phone of the NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER, and you're proud to say this online? If we're a serious people, he won't finish that interview before he'll picked.

@abuagoody

El Rufai is very manipulative... See how he is trying to confuse the NSA Nuhu Ribadu by saying someone tapped his phone. That's a way of diversion to turn Ribadu against his aides.

@niyiofficial

This is a very careless conversation from this El-Rufai guy, unfortunately Charles failed to make him see this. When you talk too much, chances are that you'll run into problems. No wonder he was rejected by the Senate on security grounds.

@Hemperorhush

El rufia needs to produce who tapped the phone of our national security adviser, this is a threat to our national security and shouldn't be taken lightly.

@AkpusughSughnen

They tapped phone just to hear a conversation. They are only testing the mic, their plans for online transmission of results is no joke. I now see why they were calling for only online system without manual process. We go use the two, just in case someone try to play games.

@amusbay1

Hun! You know who tapped NSA phone number and revealed the information to you ? Serious indictment . But This man can lies for Africa!

