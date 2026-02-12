Breaking: Security Agents Reportedly Attempt to Arrest El-Rufai, Photo, Video Emerge
FCT, Abuja - Muyiwa Adekeye, media adviser to former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, February 12, alleged that security agents attempted to arrest his principal upon his arrival on a flight from Cairo, Egypt.
According to Adekeye, El-Rufai refused to accompany the agents at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, without a formal invitation, after which they reportedly seized his passport from an aide.
Alleged attempt to arrest El-Rufai
The full statement from Adekeye, accompanied by the trending photo and video, reads:
"Security agents today attempted to arrest Malam Nasir El-Rufai as he arrived on a flight from Cairo. Malam El- Rufai declined to follow them without a formal Invitation. They however snatched his international passport from an aide."
More to come...
