Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Muyiwa Adekeye, media adviser to former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, February 12, alleged that security agents attempted to arrest his principal upon his arrival on a flight from Cairo, Egypt.

According to Adekeye, El-Rufai refused to accompany the agents at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, without a formal invitation, after which they reportedly seized his passport from an aide.

Security agents reportedly move to arrest former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, as a photo of the event circulates online. Photo credit: s

Alleged attempt to arrest El-Rufai

The full statement from Adekeye, accompanied by the trending photo and video, reads:

"Security agents today attempted to arrest Malam Nasir El-Rufai as he arrived on a flight from Cairo. Malam El- Rufai declined to follow them without a formal Invitation. They however snatched his international passport from an aide."

