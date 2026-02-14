Hon Bello El-Rufai vows to resign if asked to leave APC by his father

El-Rufai's son claims record for winning all 12 Wards in Kaduna North

Public reactions highlight loyalty and political pressures faced by the lawmaker

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Hon Bello El-Rufai said he will resign if his father, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, asks him to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker representing Kaduna North in the House of Representatives said he set a record by being the first candidate to win all 12 Wards in the constituency.

He stated this via his X handle @B_ELRUFAI on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

“El-Rufai’s son sets a record by being the first candidate to win all 12 Wards in Kaduna North.’’ If Mallam asks me to leave the APC, I’ll resign from the seat tonight. I can be non-partisan. My people adore me! APC gave me a chance to know an esteemed public servant like Governor Cardoso and much more. This is my mandate. Mallam Sani, thank you for.”

He said his greatest honour is to be the son of a former Kaduna State governor and FCT minister.

The APC lawmaker dare anyone to try to call out his father amid the arrest saga.

The federal lawmaker said he will never publicly go against Governor Uba Sani.

He also said he will plan Governor Sani's demise

“The greatest honour is being Mallam’s son. And I dare anyone to try to call him out. But I will never publicly go against the Governor, and I will not plan his demise. It is called honour.”

Nigerians react as El-Rufai's son speaks on leaving APC

@deezeerhh

This is what honour looks like and standing by your father while respecting your governor shows maturity. The mandate of 51,052 people is not something anyone can casually overturn. Leadership with loyalty is rare.

@UmarVacho

If they choose to let Bello go. Is as same as they starve themselves in Kaduna. A proven fact.

@MrIgwe8

Bello leave too much grammar and Join us in ADC oooo.

@simonibekwe75

I sincerely wouldn't want to find myself in your present position. May our loyalty not be tested. I pray you overcome the challenges ahead.

@khalifapa6312

For me joining ADC will be your best decision. With my little knowledge on politics it’s clear that APC are not for d betterment of Nigeria. It’s obvious,they are turning this nation to something else. They’re triggering people to attack politicians particularly APC supporter

El-Rufai mentions who ordered his arrest

Legit.ng also reported that El-Rufai alleged that NSA Nuhu Ribadu ordered his arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The former Kaduna state governor claimed the NSA's phone was tapped, revealing directives for his detention

Public reactions highlight concerns over national security and accountability

Source: Legit.ng