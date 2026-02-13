El-Rufai discusses the mysterious abduction of critic Dadiyata, missing since 2019

A police confession reveals Dadiyata's abduction involved cross-state operations from Kano to Kaduna

Public outrage grows as questions linger about El-Rufai's inaction and accountability in Dadiyata's case

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, said social media critic and lecturer, Abubakar Idris, better known as Dadiyata, is a critic of the Kano state government under Abdullahi Ganduje and not the Kaduna state government.

El-Rufai said he didn’t know Dadiyata until after his family reported his abduction to the police.

He alleged that police operations from Kano state kidnapped Dadiyata from his residence in Kaduna and remains missing since 2019.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said three years after Dadiyata’s abduction, a policeman posted from Kano to Ekiti confessed to someone that they were sent from Kano and abducted Dadiyata, and felt bad about it.

He stated this during an interview on Arise News on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Nigerians react as El-Rufai speaks on Dadiya's abduction

@Aladecho5

Why did it take this long to say this? Many people believed your government arrested and detained Daddiya.

@realgazakure

He could provide security for Dadiyata in Kaduna, and he was picked in KD as he claimed, but he couldn't do anything. As the chief security officer of Kaduna state, he should have fully investigated the case.

@Banjy47

It doesn't matter whose critic he was; he was abducted on Kaduna soil while El-Rufai was the Chief Security Officer of that state. To dismiss it as a Kano problem while a citizen vanishes from your own backyard is the definition of administrative indifference. Six years later, the question remains: #WhereIsDadiyata?

@Usmanrdabai

Elrufai is playing ignorant while a police officer literally confessed to a cross-state kidnapping. The disconnect is staggering.

@KingZahyd

If a Governor knows about a confession from a policeman sent from another state to abduct a citizen on his soil, why was there no arrest? Since when did Kaduna become a playground for cross-border abductions without consequences? 6 years later, and all we get are stories. Where is Dadiyata?

@AbdullahiAlebo

Wait, did he say Ganduje was a suspect about dadiyata abduction??

@A_A_Gda

Is he accusing Ganduje of being responsible for the abduction?

@AbeebFajobi

This is what his son said during that period. Although he has deleted the tweet, receipt dey and God dey But Elrufai is claiming he didn't know about it, but his son knows better then.

