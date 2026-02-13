Nasir El-Rufai will appear before the ICPC amid allegations levelled against him by the anti-graft agency

The ex-Kaduna State governor and former FCT minister alleged political persecution after an arrest attempt at the Abuja airport by the DSS

Fellow opposition figures have expressed solidarity with El-Rufai following the episode, highlighting his resilience

FCT, Abuja - Nasir El-Rufai is set to appear before the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The former governor of Kaduna State disclosed this while giving an update concerning the alleged attempt to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday, February 12.

ICPC invites Nasir El-Rufai

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, through his lawyer, has notified the anti-graft agency that he will appear at their Abuja office.

Legit.ng recalls that the Kaduna House of Assembly, in a report, had indicted El-Rufai for allegedly siphoning the state government’s funds to the tune of over N423 billion. The former governor has denied any wrongdoing and has alleged that he is being persecuted.

Posting on his verified X account alongside letters from his lawyers, El-Rufai wrote on Friday evening, February 13:

"Yesterday (Thursday, February 12), after the futile attempt to abduct me, the ICPC delivered a letter to invite me to their office. My lawyer has written to confirm that I will be attending the ICPC office on Wednesday, 18 February 2026."

El-Rufai, supporters allege persecution

Legit.ng reported that there were attempts by the personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest El-Rufai at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, upon his arrival from Cairo, Egypt.

Many critics of the ruling administration described the plot to apprehend the outspoken opposition figure as 'a flagrant violation of constitutional rights, executive overreach, and a deliberate disregard for the rule of law.'

Ubong Akpan, El-Rufai's counsel, explained that the much-publicised invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was delivered to the ex-Kaduna State governor’s residence while he was already abroad, rendering it inherently illogical and impractical to demand immediate attendance to answer purported allegations.

The lawyer also said no government agency possesses unfettered authority to detain citizens without due process, adding, “All public institutions and officials are bound by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which mandates adherence to legal protocols.”

Before the Abuja airport incident, El-Rufai had alleged that he could face a politically motivated arrest upon his return to Nigeria. Already, two associates of El-Rufai, Amadu Sule and Jimi Lawal, are facing charges of alleged fraud and money laundering preferred by the ICPC.

