Malam Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna state governor, reacted after his media adviser, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, alleged that security agents attempted to arrest him

El-Rufai insisted on due process, while asking the security operatives to invite him officially

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly invited El-Rufai for questioning over ongoing investigations

FCT, Abuja - Former Kadunasttate governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted after his media adviser claimed that security operatives attempted to detain him upon his return to Nigeria from Cairo, Egypt.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, February 12, by his media adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, the incident occurred at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after El-Rufai landed.

Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna State governor, responds after security operatives allegedly try to detain him on arrival from Cairo, Egypt. Photo credit: @elrufai

“Security agents today attempted to arrest Malam Nasir El-Rufai as he arrived on a flight from Cairo. Malam El-Rufai declined to follow them without a formal Invitation. They however snatched his international passport from an aide,” the statement read.

Images and video clips via X of the incident circulated widely on social media, fuelling political reactions.

El-Rufai insists on formal invitation

Speaking on the development, El-Rufai maintained that he would not submit to any request without due process being followed.

“Nobody, listen nobody, not even the president will have to tell you I have to do anything. It is a free country. If you have a letter and you want to invite me then send a letter,” he said.

Reports indicate that the former governor has formally notified the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of his intention to appear at its office by 10 a.m. on Monday, 16 February.

EFCC invitation and ongoing investigations

El-Rufai had travelled out of the country on 30 November 2025. During his absence, the EFCC reportedly delivered a letter of invitation to his residence in December, prompting speculation that he could face arrest upon his return.

Nasir El-Rufai reacts following an alleged attempt by security agents to apprehend him after landing in Nigeria from Cairo, Egypt. Photo credit: @officialefcc

In March 2024, his successor, Governor Uba Sani, initiated a probe into El-Rufai’s administration. The former governor subsequently challenged the probe report before the Federal High Court.

Both the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) are currently investigating corruption allegations linked to his tenure. El-Rufai has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has alleged that he is being persecuted.

Political tensions heighten

The latest development has intensified political debate, particularly as El-Rufai is now associated with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Observers say the coming days may prove decisive as the former governor prepares to honour the EFCC invitation.

El-Rufai speaks on national security

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has raised fresh concerns over Nigeria’s security architecture, warning that the country is drifting from national security to what he described as “regime security”.

In a statement titled “National Security, Justice, and the People’s Wellbeing: Reclaiming the Purpose of Power”, dated February 8, 2026, El-Rufai said security institutions were increasingly being used to protect those in power rather than safeguard the lives, rights and dignity of citizens.

